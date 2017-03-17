Overview

Dr. Harpal Bhaika, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Bakersfield, CA. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 43 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from Government Medical College Patiala, Baba Farid University Of Health Sciences and is affiliated with Adventist Health Bakersfield, Bakersfield Memorial Hospital, Kern Valley Healthcare District and Mercy Hospital Downtown - Bakersfield.



Dr. Bhaika works at Kern Gastroenterlgy Medical Grp in Bakersfield, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Gastritis, Abdominal Pain and Duodenal Polypectomy along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.