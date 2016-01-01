Dr. Haroutun Hovanesian, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hovanesian is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Haroutun Hovanesian, MD
Overview
Dr. Haroutun Hovanesian, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Glendale, CA. They graduated from YEREVAN STATE MEDICAL INSTITUTE.
Dr. Hovanesian works at
Locations
Pacific Coast Oms1146 N Brand Blvd, Glendale, CA 91202 Directions (818) 265-7777
Glendale Adventist Medicat Center1509 Wilson Ter, Glendale, CA 91206 Directions (818) 409-8000
Specialty Eye Care Medical Center, Inc.409 N Central Ave, Glendale, CA 91203 Directions (818) 265-7777
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Haroutun Hovanesian, MD
- Ophthalmology
- English, Armenian
- 1154341626
Education & Certifications
- YEREVAN STATE MEDICAL INSTITUTE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Hovanesian has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Hovanesian accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Hovanesian has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Hovanesian has seen patients for Chalazion, Stye and Conjunctival Hemorrhage, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Hovanesian on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Hovanesian speaks Armenian.
14 patients have reviewed Dr. Hovanesian. The overall rating for this provider is 2.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hovanesian.
