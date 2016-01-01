Overview

Dr. Haroutun Hovanesian, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Glendale, CA. They graduated from YEREVAN STATE MEDICAL INSTITUTE.



Dr. Hovanesian works at JOSEPH F GOODSELL DDS INC in Glendale, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Chalazion, Stye and Conjunctival Hemorrhage along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.