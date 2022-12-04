Dr. Haroutioun Shahinian, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Shahinian is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Haroutioun Shahinian, MD
Overview
Dr. Haroutioun Shahinian, MD is a Medical Oncology Specialist in El Paso, TX. They completed their fellowship with University of Alabama Hospital
Dr. Shahinian works at
Locations
-
1
Haroutioun S Shahinian, MD7812 Gateway Blvd E Ste 110, El Paso, TX 79915 Directions (915) 505-7676
Hospital Affiliations
- Las Palmas Medical Center
- Del Sol Medical Center
- Sierra Medical Center
- The Hospitals of Providence - East Campus
- The Hospitals of Providence - Memorial Campus
- University Medical Center of El Paso
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Mexico
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Humana
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- Medicaid
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- Presbyterian Health Plan
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Wonderful team. Doctor and team explained everything very well. Making appointments was not an issue. I don't mind waiting since I know the nurses, doctor and staff are providing the best service to each patient. I really felt like everyone was very kind and wanting the best for my son and to follow the plan to get the best results.
About Dr. Haroutioun Shahinian, MD
- Medical Oncology
- English
- 1639184005
Education & Certifications
- University of Alabama Hospital
- Medical Oncology and Oncology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Shahinian has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Shahinian accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Shahinian has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Shahinian has seen patients for Anemia, Bleeding Disorders and Leukocytosis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Shahinian on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
62 patients have reviewed Dr. Shahinian. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Shahinian.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Shahinian, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Shahinian appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.