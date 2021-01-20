Dr. Harout Yacoub, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Yacoub is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Harout Yacoub, MD
Dr. Harout Yacoub, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Staten Island, NY. They specialize in Cardiology, has 11 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TICHREEN / FACULTY OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Staten Island University Hospital.
Northwell Health Physician Partners Cardiology at Seaview Avenue, Suite 300501 Seaview Ave, Staten Island, NY 10305 Directions (718) 540-4339
Northwell Health8746 20th Ave, Brooklyn, NY 11214 Directions (718) 540-4341
Hospital Affiliations
- Staten Island University Hospital
Excellent doctor very caring and attentive to his patient needs, and that’s what people are looking for a doctor that care about their needs and not about the money, because right about now most doctors are playing politics with people conditions and lives so you have to find a doctor that cares for your needs and he is that Doctor!!!!
- Cardiology
- 11 years of experience
- English
- 1932455847
- UNIVERSITY OF TICHREEN / FACULTY OF MEDICINE
- Cardiovascular Disease and Internal Medicine
Dr. Yacoub has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Yacoub has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
Dr. Yacoub has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Yacoub.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Yacoub, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Yacoub appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.