Dr. Harout Nalbandian, MD
Overview
Dr. Harout Nalbandian, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in General Surgery, has 52 years of experience. They graduated from OHIO COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Maimonides Midwood Community Hospital.
Locations
Harout Nalbandian MD81 Irving Pl Ste 1F, New York, NY 10003 Directions (212) 529-1818
Hospital Affiliations
- Maimonides Midwood Community Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Nalbandian is an absolutely amazing surgeon. He is a poet of his craft. He brought me back to normal life. For about 2 years, I was in a terrible situation. I was in constant pain, I was losing weight (I became terribly thin), I didn't sleep at night: I was circling around my house because of the pain. The specialist I turned to claimed that everything was fine with me and "I can live with it". But I wasn't all right at all! Dr. Nalbandian immediately identified the problem and said that a surgery in 2 stages would be required. He scheduled the first one for the next day and the second 2 month later. When I had questions after, Dr. Nalbandian called me back within a few minutes. A year and a half has passed since then. I am back to normal life. I am free of pain. I am the mistress of my own life again. I turned to Dr. Nalbandian because I heard from various people that he is a genius. It's true.
About Dr. Harout Nalbandian, MD
- General Surgery
- 52 years of experience
- English, Armenian
- 1801998505
Education & Certifications
- OHIO COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE
