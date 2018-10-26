Dr. Haroonur Rashid, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rashid is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
- FindCare
- Cardiologists
- TX
- Webster
- Dr. Haroonur Rashid, MD
Dr. Haroonur Rashid, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Haroonur Rashid, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Webster, TX. They graduated from Rmc and is affiliated with HCA Houston Healthcare Clear Lake.
Dr. Rashid works at
Locations
-
1
Heart Physicians of Clear Lake Pllc17490 Highway 3 Ste A200, Webster, TX 77598 Directions (281) 338-6500
Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
- HCA Houston Healthcare Clear Lake
Experience & Treatment Frequency
NEW FEATURE
What is treatment frequency?
Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories: Very HighFrequency HighFrequency NormalFrequency May Perform
Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.
NEW FEATURE
What is treatment frequency?
Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:
Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.
Treatment frequency
Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
- View other providers who treat Chest Pain
- View other providers who treat Heart Murmur
- View other providers who treat Heart Disease
- View other providers who treat Aneurysm
- View other providers who treat Angina
- View other providers who treat Angina and Acute Coronary Syndrome
- View other providers who treat Aortic Aneurysm
- View other providers who treat Aortic Valve Disease
- View other providers who treat Arrhythmias
- View other providers who treat Atrial Fibrillation
- View other providers who treat Atrial Flutter
- View other providers who treat Cardiac Imaging
- View other providers who treat Cardiac Myocardial Perfusion Imaging
- View other providers who treat Cardiomyopathy
- View other providers who treat Carotid Artery Disease
- View other providers who treat Congestive Heart Failure
- View other providers who treat Coronary Artery Disease (CAD)
- View other providers who treat Heart Attack (Acute Myocardial Infarction)
- View other providers who treat Heart Palpitations
- View other providers who treat Hyperlipidemia
- View other providers who treat Hypertension
- View other providers who treat Hypertensive Heart and Chronic Kidney Disease
- View other providers who treat Hypertensive Heart Disease
- View other providers who treat Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload
- View other providers who treat Mitral Valve Disease
- View other providers who treat Nuclear Stress Testing
- View other providers who treat Sinus Bradycardia
- View other providers who treat Sinus Tachycardia
- View other providers who treat Structural Heart Disease Evaluations and Treatment
- View other providers who treat Syncope
- View other providers who treat Tilt Testing or Cardiac Event Monitors
- View other providers who treat Accelerated Hypertension
- View other providers who treat Aneurysm of Heart
- View other providers who treat Aneurysm of Sinus of Valsalva
- View other providers who treat Aortic Dissection
- View other providers who treat Aortic Ectasia
- View other providers who treat Aortic Embolism and Thrombosis
- View other providers who treat Aortic Stenosis
- View other providers who treat Aortic Valve Regurgitation
- View other providers who treat Arterial Thrombosis
- View other providers who treat Atrial Septal Defect
- View other providers who treat Atrioventricular Septal Defect (AVSD)
- View other providers who treat Cardiac Arrest
- View other providers who treat Cardiac Event Monitor
- View other providers who treat Cardiac Tamponade
- View other providers who treat Cardiomegaly
- View other providers who treat Cardiomyopathy 1, Familial Hypertrophic
- View other providers who treat Cardiomyopathy Due to Anthracyclines
- View other providers who treat Cardiomyopathy, Chagas
- View other providers who treat Cardiomyopathy, Dilated
- View other providers who treat Cardiomyopathy, Dilated With Conduction Defect
- View other providers who treat Cardiomyopathy, Dilated With Conduction Defect Type 1
- View other providers who treat Cardiomyopathy, Dilated With Conduction Defect Type 2
- View other providers who treat Cardiomyopathy, Dilated, Idiopathic
- View other providers who treat Cardiovascular Disease
- View other providers who treat Chronic Pulmonary Heart Diseases (incl. Pulmonary Hypertension)
- View other providers who treat Coarctation of the Aorta
- View other providers who treat Congenital Aneurysms of the Great Vessels
- View other providers who treat Congenital Aortic Valve Disorders
- View other providers who treat Congenital Heart Defects
- View other providers who treat Congenital Heart Disease
- View other providers who treat Coronary Artery Aneurysm
- View other providers who treat Dissecting Aneurysm
- View other providers who treat Endocarditis
- View other providers who treat Exertional Hypertension
- View other providers who treat False Aneurysm
- View other providers who treat Familial Combined Hyperlipidemia
- View other providers who treat Familial Hypercholesterolemia
- View other providers who treat Familial Hypertension
- View other providers who treat Femoral Aneurysm
- View other providers who treat First Degree Heart Block
- View other providers who treat Heart Tumors, Benign
- View other providers who treat High Cholesterol
- View other providers who treat High-Risk Hypertension
- View other providers who treat Hypercholesterolemia Due to Arg3500 Mutation of apo B-100
- View other providers who treat Hypercholesterolemia Due to LDL Receptor Deficiency
- View other providers who treat Hypercholesterolemia, Autosomal Dominant
- View other providers who treat Hypercholesterolemia, Autosomal Recessive
- View other providers who treat Hypertension in Pheochromocytoma
- View other providers who treat Hypertension, Alcohol-Induced
- View other providers who treat Hypertension, Corticosteroid-Induced
- View other providers who treat Hypertension, Environment-Induced
- View other providers who treat Hypertension, Nasal Decongestant-Induced
- View other providers who treat Hypertension, Stress-Induced
- View other providers who treat Hypertensive Chronic Kidney Disease
- View other providers who treat Hypertensive Hypokalemia Familial
- View other providers who treat Hypotension
- View other providers who treat Idiopathic Pulmonary Hypertension
- View other providers who treat Iliac Aneurysm
- View other providers who treat Isolated Systolic Hypertension
- View other providers who treat Labile Hypertension
- View other providers who treat Marfan Syndrome
- View other providers who treat Mitral Valve Prolapse
- View other providers who treat Mitral Valve Regurgitation
- View other providers who treat Mitral Valve Stenosis
- View other providers who treat Mobitz, Type 2, Heart Block
- View other providers who treat Multifocal Premature Beats
- View other providers who treat Muscular Dystrophy (MD)
- View other providers who treat Neurogenic Hypertension
- View other providers who treat Paroxysmal Supraventricular Tachycardia
- View other providers who treat Patent Ductus Arteriosus
- View other providers who treat Patent Foramen Ovale (PFO)
- View other providers who treat Pericardial Disease
- View other providers who treat Pericarditis
- View other providers who treat Peripheral Arterial Embolism and Thrombosis
- View other providers who treat Popliteal Aneurysm
- View other providers who treat Primary Hypertension
- View other providers who treat Primary Pulmonary Hypertension
- View other providers who treat Pulmonary Disease
- View other providers who treat Pulmonary Edema
- View other providers who treat Pulmonary Hypertension
- View other providers who treat Pulmonary Valve Disease
- View other providers who treat Renal Hypertension
- View other providers who treat Resistant Hypertension
- View other providers who treat Saccular Aneurysm
- View other providers who treat Second Degree Heart Block
- View other providers who treat Secondary Hypertension
- View other providers who treat Septal Defect
- View other providers who treat Sick Sinus Syndrome
- View other providers who treat Suprarenal Aneurysm
- View other providers who treat Supraventricular Tachycardia
- View other providers who treat Syncope, Familial Neurocardiogenic
- View other providers who treat Third Degree Heart Block
- View other providers who treat Thromboembolism
- View other providers who treat Thrombosis
- View other providers who treat Tricuspid Valve Disease
- View other providers who treat Unstable Angina
- View other providers who treat Vascular Disease
- View other providers who treat Ventricular Fibrillation
- View other providers who treat Ventricular Septal Defect
- View other providers who treat Ventricular Tachycardia (VT)
- View other providers who treat White Coat Hypertension
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- EmblemHealth
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- HAP Insurance
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- Principal Financial Group
- UniCare
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellPoint
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.
Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work
Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work
How was your appointment with Dr. Rashid?
I was seen by Dr.Rashid at Clear Lake regional about a month ago. I have yet to see another doctor full of compassion and concern for his patients. He treated me at the hospital and now I regularly see him at his office. He spends time to explain everything to his patients and even family members (in my case) and is highly knowledgeable about his practices. Most importantly, he does not have an assistant who sees his patients. He personally sees all his patients himself. Great doctor!!!
About Dr. Haroonur Rashid, MD
- Cardiology
- English, Urdu
- 1710073994
Education & Certifications
- Baylor Col of Med
- University Of South Alabama College Of Medicine
- Rmc
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Rashid has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Rashid accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Rashid has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Rashid works at
Dr. Rashid speaks Urdu.
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Rashid. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rashid.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Rashid, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Rashid appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.