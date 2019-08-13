Dr. Siddique has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Haroon Siddique, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Haroon Siddique, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Decatur, TX. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 28 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF KARACHI / DOW MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with WHS East Campus.
They frequently treat conditions like Anxiety, Bipolar Disorder and Psychosis Due to Mental Illness along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 2000 S FM 51 Ste C, Decatur, TX 76234 Directions (940) 626-1848
-
2
Haroon Siddique MD PA902 Preskitt Rd Ste 200, Decatur, TX 76234 Directions (940) 626-1848
- 3 3412 N Tarrant Pkwy Ste 520, Fort Worth, TX 76177 Directions (817) 562-0150
Hospital Affiliations
- WHS East Campus
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I have seen him since 2013. I have had an excellent experience with him and his staff. Any time I have needed a CMV form filled out, every year, i have it within the week. You just have to know how to treat people to get what you need. Thank you Dr Siddique for saving my life.
About Dr. Haroon Siddique, MD
- Psychiatry
- 28 years of experience
- English
- 1457461519
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF KARACHI / DOW MEDICAL COLLEGE
- Psychiatry
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Siddique accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Siddique has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Siddique has seen patients for Anxiety, Bipolar Disorder and Psychosis Due to Mental Illness, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Siddique on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
13 patients have reviewed Dr. Siddique. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Siddique.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Siddique, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Siddique appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.