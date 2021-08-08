Dr. Haroon Shahid, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Shahid is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Haroon Shahid, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Haroon Shahid, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in New Brunswick, NJ.
Dr. Shahid works at
Locations
Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital1 Robert Wood Johnson Pl # 12097, New Brunswick, NJ 08901 Directions (732) 705-6030
Hospital Affiliations
- Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital
- Thomas Jefferson University Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Shahid is an excellent physician. He's very skilled, thorough, and answers all questions and explains procedures and results very thoroughly.
About Dr. Haroon Shahid, MD
- Gastroenterology
- English
Education & Certifications
- Gastroenterology and Internal Medicine
Dr. Shahid has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Shahid
Dr. Shahid has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
Dr. Shahid works at
Dr. Shahid has seen patients for Pancreatitis, Gastritis and Hernia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Shahid on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Shahid. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Shahid.
