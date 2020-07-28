Dr. Haroon Rehman, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rehman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Haroon Rehman, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Haroon Rehman, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Richardson, TX. They graduated from Dow Med Coll & Civil Hosp and is affiliated with Methodist Richardson Medical Center.
Dr. Rehman works at
iMedicine and Primary Care Associates, PLLC
3200 Talon Dr Ste 300, Richardson, TX 75082
(972) 649-5937
Monday8:30am - 5:30pm
Tuesday8:30am - 5:30pm
Wednesday8:30am - 5:30pm
Thursday8:30am - 5:30pm
Friday8:30am - 12:30pm
Saturday8:30am - 12:30pm
Admitting Hospitals
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
- Methodist Richardson Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
- AARP
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Arizona
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- HealthSmart
- Humana
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Self Pay
- UnitedHealthCare
I love Dr. Rahman, whenever I visit him, he totally listens and understands the whole scenario about me before he begins to talk. He explains things very carefully and maintains the sequence. If I tell him any issue, he clearly explains the vulnerability of the condition and prescribes the appropriate labs and medication. He periodically checks back with me to know the condition. He is truly amazing and I trust him. No problem with billing and insurance, they did an excellent job with my insurance.
- Family Medicine
- English, Hindi, Punjabi and Urdu
- 1376596155
- 1994 (Hon)
- Oakwood Hospital And Medical Center -Dearborn
- Kingsbrook Jewish Medical Center
- Dow Med Coll & Civil Hosp
Dr. Rehman has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Rehman accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Rehman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Rehman works at
Dr. Rehman speaks Hindi, Punjabi and Urdu.
54 patients have reviewed Dr. Rehman. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rehman.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Rehman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Rehman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.