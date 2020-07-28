Overview

Dr. Haroon Rehman, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Richardson, TX. They graduated from Dow Med Coll & Civil Hosp and is affiliated with Methodist Richardson Medical Center.



Dr. Rehman works at IMEDICINE AND PRIMARY CARE in Richardson, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.