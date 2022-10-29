Dr. Haroon Rashid, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rashid is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Haroon Rashid, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Haroon Rashid, MD is a Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiologist in Falls Church, VA. They graduated from King Edward Medical College and is affiliated with Reston Hospital Center, Inova Alexandria Hospital, Inova Fairfax Hospital, Inova Loudoun Hospital and The George Washington University Hospital.
Dr. Rashid works at
Locations
-
1
Virginia Heart - Heart Rhythm Center2901 Telestar Ct Ste 150, Falls Church, VA 22042 Directions (571) 470-7598
Hospital Affiliations
- Reston Hospital Center
- Inova Alexandria Hospital
- Inova Fairfax Hospital
- Inova Loudoun Hospital
- The George Washington University Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- Coventry Health Care of Virginia
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Humana
- Kaiser Permanente
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Rashid?
Very personable and knowledgeable doctor. I had total confidence in his care.
About Dr. Haroon Rashid, MD
- Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiology
- English
- 1821074188
Education & Certifications
- Georgetown University Hospital
- Wright State University School of Medicine
- King Edward Medical College
- Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Rashid has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Rashid accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Rashid has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Rashid works at
Dr. Rashid has seen patients for Heart Disease and Ablation for Treatment of Cardiac Arrhythmias, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Rashid on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
16 patients have reviewed Dr. Rashid. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rashid.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Rashid, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Rashid appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.