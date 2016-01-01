See All Pediatric Surgeons in Houston, TX
Dr. Haroon Patel, MD

Pediatric Surgery
5 (1)
Accepting new patients
35 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Haroon Patel, MD is a Pediatric Surgery Specialist in Houston, TX. They specialize in Pediatric Surgery, has 35 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatric Surgery. They graduated from U of Witwatersrand, Johannesburg and is affiliated with The Woman's Hospital of Texas and Driscoll Childrens Hospital.

Dr. Patel works at Generation Diagnostics Houston Fannin in Houston, TX with other offices in Katy, TX, Kingwood, TX, Sugar Land, TX and Pearland, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Appendicitis, Appendectomy and Laparoscopic along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Pediatrix Surgery of Houston
    7400 Fannin St Ste 700, Houston, TX 77054 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (713) 673-8482
  2. 2
    Cinco Ranch
    9910 Gaston Rd Ste 150, Katy, TX 77494 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (281) 417-4832
  3. 3
    Kingwood - The Woman's Place
    1330 Kingwood Dr, Kingwood, TX 77339 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (281) 805-3993
    Monday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed
  4. 4
    Pediatrix Surgery of Houston - Kingwood Multispecialty Group
    215 Kingwood Executive Dr Ste 120, Kingwood, TX 77339 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (713) 766-1377
  5. 5
    Sugar Land Clinic Located inside Primary Care of Telfair
    15890 Southwest Fwy Ste 230, Sugar Land, TX 77478 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (713) 597-6310
  6. 6
    Pearland - The Woman's Place
    10223 Broadway St Ste E, Pearland, TX 77584 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (713) 347-4088
    Monday
    8:30am - 6:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:30am - 6:00pm
    Wednesday
    Closed
    Thursday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    Closed
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed
  7. 7
    Willowbrook Clinic
    7915 Cypress Creek Pkwy Ste 210, Houston, TX 77070 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (713) 673-8484
    Monday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    Closed
    Thursday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    Closed
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • The Woman's Hospital of Texas
  • Driscoll Childrens Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Appendicitis
Appendectomy, Laparoscopic
Cholecystitis and Gallstones
Appendicitis
Appendectomy, Laparoscopic
Cholecystitis and Gallstones

Treatment frequency



Appendicitis Chevron Icon
Appendectomy, Laparoscopic Chevron Icon
Cholecystitis and Gallstones Chevron Icon
Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration Chevron Icon
Abscess or Fluid Incision and Drainage Chevron Icon
Inguinal Hernia Chevron Icon
Intestinal Atresia Chevron Icon
Port Placements or Replacements Chevron Icon
Umbilical Hernia Chevron Icon
Abdominoplasty Chevron Icon
Anal Fissure Chevron Icon
Anal Fistula Chevron Icon
Anorectal Abscess Chevron Icon
Appendectomy, Open Chevron Icon
Bile Duct Procedure Chevron Icon
Biliary Atresia Chevron Icon
Boerhaave's Syndrome Chevron Icon
Bone Cancer Chevron Icon
Bone Marrow Biopsy Chevron Icon
Brain Injury Chevron Icon
Burn Injuries Chevron Icon
Colectomy Chevron Icon
Collapsed Lung (Pneumothorax) Chevron Icon
Cyst Incision and Drainage Chevron Icon
Decortication and Pleurectomy Chevron Icon
Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Duodenal Polypectomy Chevron Icon
Empyema Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Empyema
Enterostomy (Laparoscopic or Open) Chevron Icon
Esophageal Fistula Chevron Icon
Esophagomyotomy Chevron Icon
Excision of Bile Duct Tumor Chevron Icon
Excision of Breast Tumor Chevron Icon
Excision of Esophageal Lesion Chevron Icon
Excision of Rectal Tumor Chevron Icon
Exstrophy of Bladder Chevron Icon
Fistulectomy or Fistulotomy, Anal Chevron Icon
Gallbladder Removal Chevron Icon
Gallbladder Removal (Cholecystectomy), Laparoscopic Chevron Icon
Gallbladder Removal (Cholecystectomy), Open Chevron Icon
Gastrectomy Chevron Icon
Hernia Repair Chevron Icon
Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Hidradenitis Chevron Icon
Incision and Removal of Foreign Object Chevron Icon
Inguinal Hernia Repair, Open Chevron Icon
Laparoscopic Surgery for Achalasia Chevron Icon
Laparotomy Chevron Icon
Lymph Node Biopsy or Excision Chevron Icon
Meckel's Diverticulum Chevron Icon
Mesenteric Lymphadenitis Chevron Icon
Open Diaphragmatic and-or Paraesophageal Hiatal Hernia Repair Chevron Icon
Orchiectomy Chevron Icon
Osteosarcoma Chevron Icon
Pelvic Abscess Chevron Icon
Proctectomy, Open or Laparoscopic (incl. Swenson and Duhamel Procedures) Chevron Icon
Pyloric Stenosis Chevron Icon
Pyloromyotomy Chevron Icon
Renal Transplant and Nephrectomy Chevron Icon
Repair of Anal and Rectal Defects (Anoplasty, Repair of Imperforate Anus, Sphincteroplasty, Rectal Graft) Chevron Icon
Robotic Heller Myotomy for the Treatment of Achalasia Chevron Icon
Second-Degree Burns Chevron Icon
Soft Tissue Sarcoma Chevron Icon
Spinal Nerve Block Chevron Icon
Splenectomy Chevron Icon
Splenectomy and Splenorrhaphy Chevron Icon
Testicular Cancer Chevron Icon
Thoracic Outlet Syndrome Chevron Icon
Thoracoscopic Lobectomy Chevron Icon
Thoracoscopic Wedge Resection Chevron Icon
Thyroidectomy Chevron Icon
Thyroidectomy or Thyroid Lobectomy Chevron Icon
Traumatic Brain Injury Chevron Icon
Ventral Hernia Chevron Icon
Video-Assisted Thoracoscopic Surgery (VATS) or Thoracotomy Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Oklahoma
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 1 ratings
    Patient Ratings (1)
    5 Star
    (1)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    About Dr. Haroon Patel, MD

    Specialties
    • Pediatric Surgery
    Years of Experience
    • 35 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    NPI Number
    • 1982643979
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Floating Hosp Chldn-New Engl Med Ctr
    Medical Education
    • U of Witwatersrand, Johannesburg
    Board Certifications
    • Pediatric Surgery
