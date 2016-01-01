Dr. Haroon Khalid, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Khalid is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Haroon Khalid, MD
Overview
Dr. Haroon Khalid, MD is an Allergy & Immunology Specialist in Kansas City, MO. They specialize in Allergy & Immunology, has 24 years of experience, and is board certified in Allergy & Immunology. They graduated from UNIVERSIDAD PEDAGOGICA Y TECNOLOGICA DE COLOMBIA / FACULTAD DE CIENCIAS DE LA SALUD - ESCUELA DE MED and is affiliated with North Kansas City Hospital & Meritas Health and Lafayette Regional Health Center.
Dr. Khalid works at
Locations
-
1
Allergy & Asthma Specialists of Kansas City200 NE 54th St Unit 120, Kansas City, MO 64118 Directions
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Khalid?
About Dr. Haroon Khalid, MD
- Allergy & Immunology
- 24 years of experience
- English
- Male
- 1326200767
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSIDAD PEDAGOGICA Y TECNOLOGICA DE COLOMBIA / FACULTAD DE CIENCIAS DE LA SALUD - ESCUELA DE MED
- Allergy & Immunology and Internal Medicine
Hospital Affiliations
- North Kansas City Hospital & Meritas Health
- Lafayette Regional Health Center
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Khalid has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Khalid accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Khalid using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Khalid has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Khalid works at
Dr. Khalid has seen patients for Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis), Allergic Conjunctivitis and Nasopharyngitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Khalid on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Khalid. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Khalid.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Khalid, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Khalid appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.