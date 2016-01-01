Overview

Dr. Haroon Khalid, MD is an Allergy & Immunology Specialist in Kansas City, MO. They specialize in Allergy & Immunology, has 24 years of experience, and is board certified in Allergy & Immunology. They graduated from UNIVERSIDAD PEDAGOGICA Y TECNOLOGICA DE COLOMBIA / FACULTAD DE CIENCIAS DE LA SALUD - ESCUELA DE MED and is affiliated with North Kansas City Hospital & Meritas Health and Lafayette Regional Health Center.



Dr. Khalid works at Allergy & Asthma Specialists of Kansas City in Kansas City, MO. They frequently treat conditions like Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis), Allergic Conjunctivitis and Nasopharyngitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.