Dr. Haroon Khalid, MD

Allergy & Immunology
3.5 (3)
Accepting new patients
24 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Haroon Khalid, MD is an Allergy & Immunology Specialist in Kansas City, MO. They specialize in Allergy & Immunology, has 24 years of experience, and is board certified in Allergy & Immunology. They graduated from UNIVERSIDAD PEDAGOGICA Y TECNOLOGICA DE COLOMBIA / FACULTAD DE CIENCIAS DE LA SALUD - ESCUELA DE MED and is affiliated with North Kansas City Hospital & Meritas Health and Lafayette Regional Health Center.

Dr. Khalid works at Allergy & Asthma Specialists of Kansas City in Kansas City, MO. They frequently treat conditions like Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis), Allergic Conjunctivitis and Nasopharyngitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Allergy & Asthma Specialists of Kansas City
    200 NE 54th St Unit 120, Kansas City, MO 64118 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) Chevron Icon
Allergic Conjunctivitis Chevron Icon
Nasopharyngitis Chevron Icon
All Types of Food Poisoning Chevron Icon
Allergic Rhinitis Chevron Icon
Allergy Shots Chevron Icon
Allergy Treatment Chevron Icon
Animal Allergies Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Asthma
Blood Allergy Testing Chevron Icon
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) Chevron Icon
Drug Allergy Testing Chevron Icon
Earwax Buildup Chevron Icon
Food Allergy Chevron Icon
Hives Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Hives
Itchy Skin Chevron Icon
Patch Testing Chevron Icon
Pollen Allergy Chevron Icon
Radioallergosorbent Test Chevron Icon
Rash Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Rash
Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Skin Testing and Screening Chevron Icon
Acute Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Allergy Skin Testing Chevron Icon
Allergy Testing Chevron Icon
Angioedema Chevron Icon
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) Chevron Icon
Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Chronic Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Hypogammaglobulinemia Chevron Icon
IgM Deficiency Chevron Icon
Immunodeficiency Syndromes Chevron Icon
Penicillin Allergy Chevron Icon
Postnasal Drip Chevron Icon
Toxic Effect of Venom Chevron Icon
    Insurance Accepted

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews

    3.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 3 ratings
    Patient Ratings (3)
    5 Star
    (2)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    About Dr. Haroon Khalid, MD

    • Allergy & Immunology
    • 24 years of experience
    • English
    • Male
    • 1326200767
    Education & Certifications

    • UNIVERSIDAD PEDAGOGICA Y TECNOLOGICA DE COLOMBIA / FACULTAD DE CIENCIAS DE LA SALUD - ESCUELA DE MED
    • Allergy & Immunology and Internal Medicine
    Hospital Affiliations

    • North Kansas City Hospital & Meritas Health
    • Lafayette Regional Health Center

