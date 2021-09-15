Dr. Haroon Faraz, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Faraz is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Haroon Faraz, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Haroon Faraz, MD is an Interventional Cardiology Specialist in Teaneck, NJ. They specialize in Interventional Cardiology, has 21 years of experience, and is board certified in Interventional Cardiology. They graduated from Dow Medical College Karachi University and is affiliated with Hackensack University Medical Center, Hoboken University Medical Center, Holy Name Medical Center and Palisades Medical Center.
Dr. Faraz works at
Locations
Humccp400 Frank W Burr Blvd Fl 2, Teaneck, NJ 07666 Directions (201) 928-2300
Cross County Cardiology103 River Rd Fl 2, Edgewater, NJ 07020 Directions (201) 941-8100
Hospital Affiliations
- Hackensack University Medical Center
- Hoboken University Medical Center
- Holy Name Medical Center
- Palisades Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
A+++++ Dr. Faraz saved my life. I will be forever grateful to him! He is an amazing doctor!! Dr. Faraz is very thorough, very knowledgeable, and very caring. He explains his treatment, test results, etc. very carefully and very patiently. He explains options when necessary, and also listens very patiently. He has great enthusiasm for his work. You can tell from how he interacts with his interns, and from their opinions of him that they greatly respect him and that he takes his profession very seriously. He studies his craft very thoroughly, and he is on top of new studies and procedures. He has great "bedside manner". He is never rough or condescending. He reassured my family, and explained everything, making sure to answer any questions that they had. It has now been two and a half years since my heart attack, and Dr. Faraz continues to be a committed, involved and caring doctor. I can't recommend him strongly enough - Dr. Faraz is a star in his field!!
About Dr. Haroon Faraz, MD
- Interventional Cardiology
- 21 years of experience
- English, Hindi, Punjabi and Urdu
Education & Certifications
- Wayne State University School Of Medicine
- Dow Medical College Karachi University
- Brown University / Alpert Medical School
- Interventional Cardiology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Faraz has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Faraz accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Faraz has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Faraz works at
Dr. Faraz has seen patients for Impella Device and Chest Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Faraz on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Faraz speaks Hindi, Punjabi and Urdu.
121 patients have reviewed Dr. Faraz. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Faraz.
