Dr. Haroon Faraz, MD

Interventional Cardiology
5 (121)
Accepting new patients
21 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Haroon Faraz, MD is an Interventional Cardiology Specialist in Teaneck, NJ. They specialize in Interventional Cardiology, has 21 years of experience, and is board certified in Interventional Cardiology. They graduated from Dow Medical College Karachi University and is affiliated with Hackensack University Medical Center, Hoboken University Medical Center, Holy Name Medical Center and Palisades Medical Center.

Dr. Faraz works at HUMCCP in Teaneck, NJ with other offices in Edgewater, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Impella Device and Chest Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Humccp
    400 Frank W Burr Blvd Fl 2, Teaneck, NJ 07666 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (201) 928-2300
  2. 2
    Cross County Cardiology
    103 River Rd Fl 2, Edgewater, NJ 07020 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (201) 941-8100

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Hackensack University Medical Center
  • Hoboken University Medical Center
  • Holy Name Medical Center
  • Palisades Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Impella Device
Chest Pain
Heart Attack (Acute Myocardial Infarction)
Impella Device Chevron Icon
Chest Pain Chevron Icon
Heart Attack (Acute Myocardial Infarction) Chevron Icon
Angina Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Angina
Angina and Acute Coronary Syndrome Chevron Icon
Aortic Valve Disease Chevron Icon
Arrhythmias Chevron Icon
Atrial Fibrillation Chevron Icon
Atrial Flutter Chevron Icon
Cardiac Imaging Chevron Icon
Cardiac Myocardial Perfusion Imaging Chevron Icon
Cardiomyopathy Chevron Icon
Chronic Pulmonary Heart Diseases (incl. Pulmonary Hypertension) Chevron Icon
Congenital Heart Defects Chevron Icon
Congenital Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Congestive Heart Failure Chevron Icon
Coronary Artery Disease (CAD) Chevron Icon
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Heart Murmur Chevron Icon
Heart Palpitations Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Hypertensive Chronic Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Hypertensive Heart and Chronic Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Hypertensive Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Hypotension Chevron Icon
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Disease Chevron Icon
Nuclear Stress Testing Chevron Icon
Primary Pulmonary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Secondary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Sinus Bradycardia Chevron Icon
Sinus Tachycardia Chevron Icon
Structural Heart Disease Evaluations and Treatment Chevron Icon
Syncope Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Syncope
Tricuspid Valve Disease Chevron Icon
Ventricular Tachycardia (VT) Chevron Icon
Aneurysm Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Aneurysm
Aneurysm of Heart Chevron Icon
Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Aortic Dissection Chevron Icon
Aortic Ectasia Chevron Icon
Aortic Stenosis Chevron Icon
Aortic Valve Regurgitation Chevron Icon
Atrial Septal Defect Chevron Icon
Cardiogenic Shock Chevron Icon
Cardiomegaly Chevron Icon
Cardiomyopathy, Dilated Chevron Icon
Cardiomyopathy, Hypertrophic Chevron Icon
Carotid Artery Disease Chevron Icon
Claudication Chevron Icon
Congenital Aortic Valve Disorders Chevron Icon
Congestive Heart Failure, Left-Sided Chevron Icon
Congestive Heart Failure, Right-Sided Chevron Icon
Coronary Artery Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Dyslipidemia Chevron Icon
Endocarditis Chevron Icon
First Degree Heart Block Chevron Icon
Lipidoses (incl. Gaucher Disease) Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Prolapse Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Regurgitation Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Stenosis Chevron Icon
Mobitz, Type 2, Heart Block Chevron Icon
Paroxysmal Nocturnal Dyspnea Chevron Icon
Patent Foramen Ovale (PFO) Chevron Icon
Pericardial Disease Chevron Icon
Pericarditis Chevron Icon
Peripheral Angiograms Chevron Icon
Peripheral Vascular Disease (PAD, PVD) Chevron Icon
Prinzmetal Angina Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Edema Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Embolism Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Valve Disease Chevron Icon
Second Degree Heart Block Chevron Icon
Septal Defect Chevron Icon
Sick Sinus Syndrome Chevron Icon
Supraventricular Tachycardia Chevron Icon
Tachycardia Chevron Icon
Third Degree Heart Block Chevron Icon
Tilt Testing or Cardiac Event Monitors Chevron Icon
Unstable Angina Chevron Icon
Vascular Disease Chevron Icon
Ventricular Fibrillation Chevron Icon
Ventricular Septal Defect Chevron Icon
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • QualCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 121 ratings
    Patient Ratings (121)
    5 Star
    (117)
    4 Star
    (2)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Sep 15, 2021
    A+++++ Dr. Faraz saved my life. I will be forever grateful to him! He is an amazing doctor!! Dr. Faraz is very thorough, very knowledgeable, and very caring. He explains his treatment, test results, etc. very carefully and very patiently. He explains options when necessary, and also listens very patiently. He has great enthusiasm for his work. You can tell from how he interacts with his interns, and from their opinions of him that they greatly respect him and that he takes his profession very seriously. He studies his craft very thoroughly, and he is on top of new studies and procedures. He has great "bedside manner". He is never rough or condescending. He reassured my family, and explained everything, making sure to answer any questions that they had. It has now been two and a half years since my heart attack, and Dr. Faraz continues to be a committed, involved and caring doctor. I can't recommend him strongly enough - Dr. Faraz is a star in his field!!
    Juan Carlos — Sep 15, 2021
    About Dr. Haroon Faraz, MD

    • Interventional Cardiology
    • 21 years of experience
    • English, Hindi, Punjabi and Urdu
    • 1629250535
    Education & Certifications

    • Wayne State University School Of Medicine
    • Dow Medical College Karachi University
    • Brown University / Alpert Medical School
    • Interventional Cardiology
