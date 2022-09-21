Dr. Haroon Chughtai, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Chughtai is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Haroon Chughtai, MD
Dr. Haroon Chughtai, MD is an Interventional Cardiology Specialist in Sanford, FL. They specialize in Interventional Cardiology, has 20 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF THE PUNJAB / PUNJAB MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with HCA Florida Lake Monroe Hospital and Beloit Memorial Hospital.
HCA Florida Seminole Cardiology Specialists305 N Mangoustine Ave Ste B2, Sanford, FL 32771 Directions (321) 291-8635
- HCA Florida Lake Monroe Hospital
- Beloit Memorial Hospital
Dr Chughtai received me in the emergency room while on call. He evaluated my case and provided some surgery. As it was a complicated case, he immediately had me transferred to St Lukes in Milwaukee for 5 Heart bypasses surgery. I am quite pleased with his handling of my case. Complete recovery and good follow up.
- Interventional Cardiology
- 20 years of experience
- English, Hindi, Punjabi and Urdu
- 1467786046
- UNIVERSITY OF THE PUNJAB / PUNJAB MEDICAL COLLEGE
- Cardiovascular Disease and Interventional Cardiology
