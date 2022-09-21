Overview

Dr. Haroon Chughtai, MD is an Interventional Cardiology Specialist in Sanford, FL. They specialize in Interventional Cardiology, has 20 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF THE PUNJAB / PUNJAB MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with HCA Florida Lake Monroe Hospital and Beloit Memorial Hospital.



Dr. Chughtai works at HCA Florida Seminole Cardiology Specialists in Sanford, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Chest Pain, Hypertension and Heart Disease along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.