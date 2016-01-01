See All Ophthalmologists in Montgomery, OH
Dr. Haroon Chaudhry, MD Icon-share Share Profile
Super Profile

Dr. Haroon Chaudhry, MD

Vitreoretinal Disease & Surgery
5 (107)
Accepting new patients
16 years of experience
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Dr. Haroon Chaudhry, MD is a vitreoretinal disease specialist in Montgomery, OH. Dr. Chaudhry completed a residency at Georgetown University Chief Resident. He currently practices at Cincinnati Eye Institute and is affiliated with Bethesda North Hospital. He accepts multiple insurance plans. Dr. Chaudhry is board certified in Ophthalmology.

    Discover how VABYSMO (faricimab-svoa) works differently
    Learn more
    © 2022 Genentech USA, Inc. M-US-00016844(v1.0) 08/22
    Imagine the possibilities with VABYSMO (faricimab-svoa)
    Learn more
    © 2022 Genentech USA, Inc. M-US-00016844(v1.0) 08/22

    Full Prescribing Information

    Indications and Important Safety Information

    What is VABYSMO?

    VABYSMO (faricimab-svoa) is a prescription medicine given by injection into the eye, used to treat adults with Neovascular (Wet) Age‑related Macular Degeneration (AMD) and Diabetic Macular Edema (DME).

    Do not receive VABYSMO if you:

    • have an infection in or around your eye.
    • have active swelling around your eye that may include pain and redness.
    • are allergic to VABYSMO or any of the ingredients in VABYSMO.

    What is the most important information I should know about VABYSMO?

    • Injections like the one for VABYSMO can cause an eye infection (endophthalmitis) or separation of layers of the retina (retinal detachment). Call your healthcare provider right away if you have increasing eye pain, vision loss, sensitivity to light, or redness in the white of the eye.
    • VABYSMO may cause a temporary increase in pressure in the eye (intraocular pressure), which occurs within 60 minutes after receiving the eye injection.
    • Although not common, VABYSMO patients have had serious, sometimes fatal, problems related to blood clots, such as heart attacks or strokes (thromboembolic events). In clinical studies for wet AMD during the first year, 7 out of 664 patients treated with VABYSMO reported such an event. In DME studies during the first year, 25 out of 1,262 patients treated with VABYSMO reported such an event.

    Before receiving VABYSMO, tell your healthcare provider about all of your medical conditions, including if you:

    • Are pregnant or plan to become pregnant. Based on how VABYSMO interacts with your body, there may be a potential risk to your unborn baby. You should use birth control before your first injection, during your treatment with VABYSMO, and for 3 months after your last dose of VABYSMO.
    • Are breastfeeding or plan to breastfeed. It is not known if VABYSMO passes into your breast milk. Talk to your healthcare provider about the best way to feed your baby if you receive VABYSMO.
    • Tell your healthcare provider about all the medicines you take, including prescription and over‑the‑counter medicines, vitamins, and herbal supplements.

    What should I avoid while receiving VABYSMO?

    • Your vision may be impaired after receiving an eye injection or after an eye exam; do not drive or use machinery until your vision has recovered sufficiently.

    What are the most common side effects with VABYSMO?

    • The most common side effect with VABYSMO was blood on the white of the eye (conjunctival hemorrhage).
    • These are not all the possible side effects of VABYSMO.

    Call your doctor for medical advice about side effects. You may report side effects to the FDA at 1-800-FDA-1088. You may also report side effects to Genentech at 1-888-835-2555.

    Please see the VABYSMO full Prescribing Information for additional Important Safety Information.

    © 2022 Genentech USA, Inc. M-US-00016844(v1.0) 08/22

Locations

  1. 1
    Cincinnati Eye Institute
    10615 Montgomery Rd Ste 200, Montgomery, OH 45242 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (513) 984-5133
  2. 2
    Cincinnati Eye Institute (previously Apex Eye) - Fairfield Office
    563 Wessel Dr, Fairfield, OH 45014 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (513) 858-6500
    Monday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:30am - 5:00pm

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Retinal Detachment and Retinal Tear
Age-Related Macular Degeneration
Chronic Endophthalmitis
Retinal Detachment and Retinal Tear
Age-Related Macular Degeneration
Chronic Endophthalmitis

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Retinal Detachment and Retinal Tear Chevron Icon
Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
Chronic Endophthalmitis Chevron Icon
Acute Endophthalmitis Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Allergic Conjunctivitis Chevron Icon
Blepharitis Chevron Icon
Chorioretinal Scars Chevron Icon
Contusion of the Eyeball Chevron Icon
Eyelid Disorders Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Migraine
Ocular Hypertension Chevron Icon
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) Chevron Icon
Retinal Cysts Chevron Icon
Retinitis Pigmentosa (RP) Chevron Icon
Retinoschisis Chevron Icon
Visual Field Defects Chevron Icon
Acquired Coloboma Chevron Icon
Autoimmune Thyroid Diseases Chevron Icon
Blind Hypotensive Eye Chevron Icon
Chorioretinitis Chevron Icon
Color Blindness Chevron Icon
Conjunctival Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Diabetic Retinopathy Chevron Icon
Exotropia Chevron Icon
Focal Laser Photocoagulation Chevron Icon
Foreign Body in Eye Chevron Icon
Foveal and-or Macular Hypoplasia Chevron Icon
Graves' Disease Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Headache
Herpetic Keratitis Chevron Icon
Hypotony of Eye Chevron Icon
Idiopathic Intracranial Hypertension Chevron Icon
Juvenile Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
Malignant Neoplasm of Eye Chevron Icon
Nearsightedness Chevron Icon
Orbital Cellulitis Chevron Icon
Paralytic Strabismus Chevron Icon
Pars Planitis Chevron Icon
Presbyopia Chevron Icon
Pterygium Chevron Icon
Retained Intraocular Foreign Body, Non-Magnetic Chevron Icon
Retina Diseases Chevron Icon
Retinal Ischemia Chevron Icon
Retinal Telangiectasia Chevron Icon
Retinoblastoma Chevron Icon
Retinopathy of Prematurity (ROP) Chevron Icon
Sarcoidosis Chevron Icon
Tear Duct Disorders Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
Please double-check when making an appointment.

Insurance Accepted

  • Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
  • Aetna
  • Anthem
  • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
  • Blue Cross Blue Shield
  • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
  • Cigna
  • Coventry Health Care
  • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
  • Humana
  • MultiPlan
  • Priority Health
  • Sagamore Health Network

About Dr. Haroon Chaudhry, MD

Specialties
  • Vitreoretinal Disease & Surgery
Specialties
Years of Experience
  • 16 years of experience
Years of Experience
Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
Languages Spoken
  • English
Languages Spoken
Gender
  • Male
Gender
NPI Number
  • 1245432392
NPI Number
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Education & Certifications

Fellowship
  • Louisiana State University Health Science Center - New Orleans, LA
Fellowship
Residency
  • Georgetown University Chief Resident
Residency
Internship
  • Oakwood Hospital and Medical Center, Dearborn, Mi
Internship
Medical Education
  • Robert Wood Johnson Medical School, University Of Medicine & Dentistry Of New Jersey
Medical Education
Undergraduate School
  • Johns Hopkins University, Baltimore, MD
Undergraduate School
Board Certifications
  • Ophthalmology
Board Certifications
What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

Admitting Hospitals
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Bethesda North Hospital
  • Trihealth Evendale Hospital
  • University Of Cincinnati Medical Center

Patient Satisfaction

5.0
Average provider rating
Based on 107 ratings
Patient Ratings (107)
5 Star
(107)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(0)
Leave a review

How was your appointment with Dr. Chaudhry?

Read more reviews on Healthgrades
Photo: Dr. Haroon Chaudhry, MD
How would you rate your experience with Dr. Haroon Chaudhry, MD?
  • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Chaudhry to family and friends

Dr. Chaudhry's Office & Staff

  • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
  • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
  • Staff friendliness and courteousness
  • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

Experience with Dr. Chaudhry

  • Level of trust in provider's decisions
  • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
  • How well provider listens and answers questions
  • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

Tell Us About Yourself

  • Your gender:
  • Your age group:
  • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

Finish Here

  • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
    Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Haroon Chaudhry, MD.

Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Haroon Chaudhry, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Chaudhry is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Chaudhry has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Chaudhry has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

107 patients have reviewed Dr. Chaudhry. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Chaudhry.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Chaudhry, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Chaudhry appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.