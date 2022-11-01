Dr. Haroon Anwar, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Anwar is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Haroon Anwar, MD
Overview
Dr. Haroon Anwar, MD is a Bariatric Surgery Specialist in Federal Way, WA. They specialize in Bariatric Surgery, has 27 years of experience, and is board certified in Critical Care Surgery. They graduated from THOMAS JEFFERSON UNIVERSITY.
Dr. Anwar works at
Locations
Franciscan Center for Weight Management34503 9th Ave S Ste 220, Federal Way, WA 98003 Directions (253) 944-2080Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Anwar and his team were awesome with my brother beginning, during and after his gastric bypass. He not only made our dreams come true, but he gave my lil brother a second chance at life.
About Dr. Haroon Anwar, MD
- Bariatric Surgery
- 27 years of experience
- English
- 1700991924
Education & Certifications
- University of California Medical Center
- University of California at San Francisco Medical Center
- THOMAS JEFFERSON UNIVERSITY
- Critical Care Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Anwar has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Anwar has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Anwar has seen patients for Obesity, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Anwar on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
15 patients have reviewed Dr. Anwar. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Anwar.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Anwar, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Anwar appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.