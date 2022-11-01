See All Bariatric / Gastric Bypass Surgeons in Federal Way, WA
Dr. Haroon Anwar, MD

Bariatric Surgery
4.5 (15)
Accepting new patients
27 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Haroon Anwar, MD is a Bariatric Surgery Specialist in Federal Way, WA. They specialize in Bariatric Surgery, has 27 years of experience, and is board certified in Critical Care Surgery. They graduated from THOMAS JEFFERSON UNIVERSITY.

Dr. Anwar works at Franciscan Center for Weight Management in Federal Way, WA. They frequently treat conditions like Obesity along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Franciscan Center for Weight Management
    34503 9th Ave S Ste 220, Federal Way, WA 98003 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (253) 944-2080
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Obesity
Gastrectomy
Bariatric Surgery (Weight Loss Surgery)
Obesity
Gastrectomy
Bariatric Surgery (Weight Loss Surgery)

Obesity
  View other providers who treat Obesity
Gastrectomy
Bariatric Surgery (Weight Loss Surgery)
Abdominal Surgery
Gastric Bypass Surgery, Open
Gastrointestinal Surgery
Gastrotomy
Hernia Repair
Laparoscopic Revision Gastric Restrictive Procedure
Laparotomy
Pediatric Obesity

Ratings & Reviews
4.7
Average provider rating
Based on 15 ratings
Patient Ratings (15)
5 Star
(14)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(1)
Nov 01, 2022
Dr. Anwar and his team were awesome with my brother beginning, during and after his gastric bypass. He not only made our dreams come true, but he gave my lil brother a second chance at life.
Jennifer — Nov 01, 2022
Photo: Dr. Haroon Anwar, MD
About Dr. Haroon Anwar, MD

Specialties
  • Bariatric Surgery
Years of Experience
  • 27 years of experience
Languages Spoken
  • English
NPI Number
  • 1700991924
Education & Certifications

Fellowship
  • University of California Medical Center
Residency
  • University of California at San Francisco Medical Center
Medical Education
  • THOMAS JEFFERSON UNIVERSITY
Board Certifications
  • Critical Care Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Haroon Anwar, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Anwar is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Anwar has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Anwar has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Anwar works at Franciscan Center for Weight Management in Federal Way, WA. View the full address on Dr. Anwar’s profile.

Dr. Anwar has seen patients for Obesity, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Anwar on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

15 patients have reviewed Dr. Anwar. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Anwar.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Anwar, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Anwar appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

