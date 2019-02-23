Dr. Haroldo Drachenberg, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Drachenberg is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Haroldo Drachenberg, MD
Overview
Dr. Haroldo Drachenberg, MD is a Child & Adolescent Psychiatry Specialist in Olney, MD.
They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
- 1 2919 Olney Sandy Spring Rd Ste C, Olney, MD 20832 Directions (240) 753-6534
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- We do not accept health insurance
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Drachenberg?
Dr Drachenberg has been an excellent adolescent psychiatry professional, especially dealing with severe anxieties. His knowledge of modern medications regarding mood disorders is very well grounded evidenced by the fact that Dr Drachenberg is one of a few MDs qualified to administer the GeneSight Psychotropic test to guide pharmacological treatment. His practice is limited so early contact is suggested.
About Dr. Haroldo Drachenberg, MD
- Child & Adolescent Psychiatry
- English
- 1548436041
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Drachenberg has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Drachenberg has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
20 patients have reviewed Dr. Drachenberg. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Drachenberg.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Drachenberg, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Drachenberg appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.