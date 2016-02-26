Overview

Dr. Harold Young, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Richmond, VA. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 59 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from OHIO STATE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with VCU Medical Center Main Hospital.



Dr. Young works at VCU Health Ambulatory Care Center in Richmond, VA. They frequently treat conditions like Hydrocephalus along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.