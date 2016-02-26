Dr. Harold Young, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Young is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Harold Young, MD
Overview
Dr. Harold Young, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Richmond, VA. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 59 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from OHIO STATE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with VCU Medical Center Main Hospital.
Locations
VCU Health417 N 11th St, Richmond, VA 23298 Directions (804) 828-9165
Hospital Affiliations
- VCU Medical Center Main Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
I have already recommended him! In a heartbeat. He is the old-fashioned kind of caring doctor we all long for. He and his staff are so wonderful in skill, knowledge and kindness. I arrived anxious - I left at peace even if I didn't have a clear diagnosis.
About Dr. Harold Young, MD
- Neurosurgery
- 59 years of experience
- English
- 1578597688
Education & Certifications
- OHIO STATE UNIVERSITY
- Neurosurgery
Dr. Young has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Young accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Young has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
Dr. Young has seen patients for Hydrocephalus, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Young on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Young. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Young.
