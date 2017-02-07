Overview

Dr. Harold York, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Metairie, LA. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 51 years of experience. They graduated from La State Univ Sch Of Med In New Orleans and is affiliated with East Jefferson General Hospital and Saint Bernard Parish Hospital.



Dr. York works at Tri-Parish Pediatrics in Metairie, LA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.