Dr. Wu has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Harold Wu, MD
Overview
Dr. Harold Wu, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Baltimore, MD.
Locations
Johns Hopkins Hospital600 N Wolfe St, Baltimore, MD 21287 Directions (410) 955-5000
The Johns Hopkins Hospital10753 Falls Rd Ste 245, Lutherville, MD 21093 Directions (443) 997-0400
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Excellent surgeon. Really cares. Performed total hysterectomy with bilateral salpingo-oophorectomy on me in February of this year due to severe stage 4 endometriosis that had glued everything together and unfortunately destroyed my ovaries. He took good care of me. Highly recommend.
About Dr. Harold Wu, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- English
Dr. Wu accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Wu has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Wu. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Wu.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Wu, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Wu appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.