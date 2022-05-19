Dr. Harold Welch, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Welch is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Harold Welch, MD
Overview
Dr. Harold Welch, MD is a Vascular Surgery Specialist in Burlington, MA. They completed their fellowship with Tufts New England Medical Center
Dr. Welch works at
Locations
-
1
Lahey Hospital & Medical Center Burlington41 Mall Rd, Burlington, MA 01805 Directions (781) 744-1439
-
2
Lahey Medical Center Peabody1 Essex Center Dr, Peabody, MA 01960 Directions (781) 744-2533
-
3
The Vascular Care Group - Hyannis100 Camp St, Hyannis, MA 02601 Directions (508) 775-1984Monday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Lahey Hospital and Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
- Tufts Health Plan
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
My mother had the unfortunate visit to Cape Cod Hospital for a visit that resulted in needing a surgical AAA repair. Dr. Welch, luckily for us, was on call and promptly evaluated my mother. After being admitted to the hospital Dr. Welch had planned for surgery after being very thorough and ordering consults to evaluate my mother's safe readiness for surgery. Dr. Welch visited my mother inpatient every day to assess her, post op he called me each day to give me the updates on how she was doing and I very much appreciated this. I write this review from the perspective of a surgical ICU nurse that works in a large teaching Boston hospital, for which I am proud of my unit for the excellent care we provide, why I state this is because I am so grateful that excellent doctors and nurses work at and have cared for my elderly parents several time at CCH and I have full confidence in the care they receive in their own community with out having to be transferred to a larger city.
About Dr. Harold Welch, MD
- Vascular Surgery
- English
- 1295882207
Education & Certifications
- Tufts New England Medical Center
- New England Med Ctr Hosps, Vascular Surgery Naval Hospital, General Surgery
- Us Naval Hospital
- Tufts University
