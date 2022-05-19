Overview

Dr. Harold Welch, MD is a Vascular Surgery Specialist in Burlington, MA. They completed their fellowship with Tufts New England Medical Center



Dr. Welch works at Lahey Hospital and Medical Center in Burlington, MA with other offices in Peabody, MA and Hyannis, MA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.