Dr. Harold Weissman, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Harold Weissman, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Suffern, NY. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 49 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from NEW YORK MEDICAL COLLEGE.
Dr. Weissman works at
Locations
Stanley L. Greenbaum MD PC12A N Airmont Rd, Suffern, NY 10901 Directions (845) 357-5900
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Harold Weissman, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 49 years of experience
- English, Hebrew
- 1194886614
Education & Certifications
- NEW YORK MEDICAL COLLEGE
- Ophthalmology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Weissman has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Weissman accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Weissman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Weissman works at
Dr. Weissman has seen patients for Floaters, Chorioretinal Scars and Retinal Hemorrhage, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Weissman on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Weissman speaks Hebrew.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Weissman. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Weissman.
