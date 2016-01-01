See All Dermatologists in Brooklyn, NY
Dr. Harold Weiss, MD

Dermatology
5 (1)
Accepting new patients
45 years of experience
Dr. Harold Weiss, MD is a dermatologist in Brooklyn, NY. He currently practices at WEISS HAROLD MD OFFICE. He accepts multiple insurance plans. Dr. Weiss is board certified in Dermatology.

Locations

  1. 1
    Weiss Harold MD Office
    1195 E 10th St, Brooklyn, NY 11230 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (718) 692-2900

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Warts
Ringworm
Athlete's Foot
Warts
Ringworm
Athlete's Foot

Warts Chevron Icon
Ringworm Chevron Icon
Athlete's Foot Chevron Icon
Acne Chevron Icon
Acne Surgery Chevron Icon
Contact Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Dry Skin Chevron Icon
Impetigo Chevron Icon
Itchy Skin Chevron Icon
Cellulitis Chevron Icon
Destruction of Malignant Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Varicose Eczema Chevron Icon
Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration Chevron Icon
Abscess or Fluid Incision and Drainage Chevron Icon
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) Chevron Icon
Basal Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Due to Drugs Chevron Icon
Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Excision of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Excision of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer Chevron Icon
Folliculitis Chevron Icon
Intertrigo Chevron Icon
Melanoma Screening Chevron Icon
Mole Evaluation Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Psoriasis Chevron Icon
Rosacea Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Spider Veins Chevron Icon
Tinea Versicolor Chevron Icon
Varicose Veins Chevron Icon
Bedsores Chevron Icon
Excessive Sweating Chevron Icon
Excision of Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Granuloma of Skin Chevron Icon
Hidradenitis Chevron Icon
Hives Chevron Icon
Incision and Removal of Foreign Object Chevron Icon
Lice Chevron Icon
Lichen Planus Chevron Icon
Nail and Nail Bed Infection Chevron Icon
Pemphigus Chevron Icon
Pityriasis Rosea Chevron Icon
Scabies Chevron Icon
Shingles Chevron Icon
Insurance Accepted

  • Aetna
  • Amerihealth
  • Anthem
  • Blue Cross Blue Shield
  • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
  • Cigna
  • Humana

About Dr. Harold Weiss, MD

  • Dermatology
  • 45 years of experience
  • English, French and Hebrew
  • Male
  • 1841214939
Education & Certifications

  • STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT BROOKLYN / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE
  • Dermatology
Patient Satisfaction

5.0
Average provider rating
Based on 1 ratings
Patient Ratings (1)
5 Star
(1)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(0)
