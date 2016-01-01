Dr. Harold Weiss, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Weiss is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Harold Weiss, MD
Overview
Dr. Harold Weiss, MD is a dermatologist in Brooklyn, NY. He currently practices at WEISS HAROLD MD OFFICE. He accepts multiple insurance plans. Dr. Weiss is board certified in Dermatology.
Locations
Weiss Harold MD Office1195 E 10th St, Brooklyn, NY 11230 Directions (718) 692-2900
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
About Dr. Harold Weiss, MD
- Dermatology
- 45 years of experience
- English, French and Hebrew
- Male
Education & Certifications
- STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT BROOKLYN / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE
- Dermatology
Patient Satisfaction
