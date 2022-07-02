Dr. Weinberg has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Harold Weinberg, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Harold Weinberg, MD is a Neurology Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Neurology, has 44 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from ALBERT EINSTEIN MEDICAL CENTER and is affiliated with NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital.
Locations
NYU Langone Neurology Associates222 E 41st St Fl 9, New York, NY 10017 Directions (212) 263-7744
Howard S. Friedman MD PC650 1st Ave, New York, NY 10016 Directions (212) 213-9339
Hospital Affiliations
- NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
Ratings & Reviews
I have nothing but positive things to say about Dr. Weinberg. If it wasn’t for his care I don’t know where I would be.
About Dr. Harold Weinberg, MD
- Neurology
- 44 years of experience
- English, German
Education & Certifications
- ALBERT EINSTEIN MEDICAL CENTER
- Neurology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Weinberg accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Weinberg has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Weinberg has seen patients for Ataxia, Difficulty With Walking and Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Weinberg on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Weinberg speaks German.
20 patients have reviewed Dr. Weinberg. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Weinberg.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Weinberg, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Weinberg appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.