Dr. Harold Webb, MD
Overview
Dr. Harold Webb, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Kingsport, TN. They completed their residency with Wilford Hall Med Ctr-USAF
Dr. Webb works at
Locations
New Horizon Plastic Surgery2012 Brookside Dr Ste 1, Kingsport, TN 37660 Directions (423) 207-4627Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 2:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Holston Valley Medical Center
- Johnson City Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Webb made me feel comfortable speaking about my health issues. He patiently took the time to explain every option for my situation and fully answered any questions I had. I felt genuinely invested in by not only Dr. Webb, but also his staff. - a true example of how every doctor should treat their patients.
About Dr. Harold Webb, MD
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- English
- 1548291859
Education & Certifications
- Wilford Hall Med Ctr-USAF
- Medical College of Wisconsin
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Webb has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Webb accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Webb has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Webb. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Webb.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Webb, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Webb appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.