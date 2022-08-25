Overview

Dr. Harold Tsai, MD is an Urology Specialist in Naples, FL. They specialize in Urology, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from Rush Medical College Of Rush University Medical Center and is affiliated with Lee Memorial Hospital, NCH Baker Downtown, NCH North Naples Hospital, Physicians Regional Medical Center Pine Ridge and Physicians Regional-Collier Boulevard.



Dr. Tsai works at Champaign Dental Group in Naples, FL with other offices in Fort Myers, FL and Bonita Springs, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Polyuria, Nighttime Urination (Nocturia) and Enlarged Prostate (BPH) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.