Dr. Harold Tsai, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Tsai is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Harold Tsai, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Harold Tsai, MD is an Urology Specialist in Naples, FL. They specialize in Urology, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from Rush Medical College Of Rush University Medical Center and is affiliated with Lee Memorial Hospital, NCH Baker Downtown, NCH North Naples Hospital, Physicians Regional Medical Center Pine Ridge and Physicians Regional-Collier Boulevard.
Dr. Tsai works at
Locations
-
1
Naples Heart Rhythm Speclsts PA6101 Pine Ridge Rd, Naples, FL 34119 Directions (239) 248-9103Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 3:00pm
-
2
Ft. Myers Urology13770 Plantation Rd Ste 3, Fort Myers, FL 33912 Directions (239) 985-1900
-
3
Encore Urology24040 S Tamiami Trl, Bonita Springs, FL 34134 Directions (239) 597-4440
-
4
Encore Urology11181 Health Park Blvd Ste 1115, Naples, FL 34110 Directions (239) 597-4440Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Lee Memorial Hospital
- NCH Baker Downtown
- NCH North Naples Hospital
- Physicians Regional Medical Center Pine Ridge
- Physicians Regional-Collier Boulevard
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- AvMed
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Golden Rule
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medical Mutual of Ohio
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Tsai?
Left my urologist of 20 years after constantly waiting at least an hour after my appointment time to see the doctor. I started seeing Dr Tsai about 2 months ago. Had three visits and was extremely pleased that each time I was taken into the office right at my appointment time. Then Dr Tsai came in to see me within 5 minutes. I found him very personable, knowledgeable and most importantly he listened to to me as I told him about my concerns. He gave me a prescription that has changed my life. i highly recommend him
About Dr. Harold Tsai, MD
- Urology
- 32 years of experience
- English, Chinese
- 1003845504
Education & Certifications
- Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center
- A Einstein College M Yeshiva University
- Albert Einstein College of Medicine
- Rush Medical College Of Rush University Medical Center
- The University of Chicago
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Tsai has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Tsai accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Tsai has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Tsai works at
Dr. Tsai has seen patients for Polyuria, Nighttime Urination (Nocturia) and Enlarged Prostate (BPH), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Tsai on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Tsai speaks Chinese.
56 patients have reviewed Dr. Tsai. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Tsai.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Tsai, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Tsai appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.