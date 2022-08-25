See All Urologists in Naples, FL
Dr. Harold Tsai, MD

Urology
4.3 (56)
Accepting new patients
32 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Harold Tsai, MD is an Urology Specialist in Naples, FL. They specialize in Urology, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from Rush Medical College Of Rush University Medical Center and is affiliated with Lee Memorial Hospital, NCH Baker Downtown, NCH North Naples Hospital, Physicians Regional Medical Center Pine Ridge and Physicians Regional-Collier Boulevard.

Dr. Tsai works at Champaign Dental Group in Naples, FL with other offices in Fort Myers, FL and Bonita Springs, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Polyuria, Nighttime Urination (Nocturia) and Enlarged Prostate (BPH) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Naples Heart Rhythm Speclsts PA
    6101 Pine Ridge Rd, Naples, FL 34119 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (239) 248-9103
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 3:00pm
  2. 2
    Ft. Myers Urology
    13770 Plantation Rd Ste 3, Fort Myers, FL 33912 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (239) 985-1900
  3. 3
    Encore Urology
    24040 S Tamiami Trl, Bonita Springs, FL 34134 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (239) 597-4440
  4. 4
    Encore Urology
    11181 Health Park Blvd Ste 1115, Naples, FL 34110 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (239) 597-4440
    Monday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:30am - 5:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Lee Memorial Hospital
  • NCH Baker Downtown
  • NCH North Naples Hospital
  • Physicians Regional Medical Center Pine Ridge
  • Physicians Regional-Collier Boulevard

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Polyuria
Nighttime Urination (Nocturia)
Enlarged Prostate (BPH)
Polyuria
Nighttime Urination (Nocturia)
Enlarged Prostate (BPH)

Polyuria Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Polyuria
Nighttime Urination (Nocturia) Chevron Icon
Enlarged Prostate (BPH) Chevron Icon
Blood in Urine (Hematuria) Chevron Icon
Kidney Stone Pain (Renal Colic) Chevron Icon
Overactive Bladder Chevron Icon
Painful Urination (Dysuria) Chevron Icon
Urinary Incontinence Chevron Icon
Urinary Stones Chevron Icon
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) Chevron Icon
Balanoposthitis Chevron Icon
Hydronephrosis Chevron Icon
Neurogenic Bladder Chevron Icon
Peyronie's Disease Chevron Icon
Atrophic Vaginitis Chevron Icon
Balanitis Chevron Icon
Bedwetting Chevron Icon
Bladder Atony Chevron Icon
Bladder Cancer Chevron Icon
Bladder Infection Chevron Icon
Bladder Stones Chevron Icon
Blood in Semen (Hematospermia) Chevron Icon
Chronic Kidney Diseases Chevron Icon
Chronic Prostatitis Chevron Icon
Elevated PSA (Prostate Specific Antigen) Chevron Icon
Epididymitis Chevron Icon
Hydrocele Chevron Icon
Hypogonadism Chevron Icon
Interstitial Cystitis Chevron Icon
Kidney Cancer Chevron Icon
Kidney Stones Chevron Icon
Phimosis Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Phimosis
Prostate Cancer Chevron Icon
Prostatitis Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs) Chevron Icon
Testicular Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Ureteral Stones Chevron Icon
Urethral Stricture Chevron Icon
Urinary Hesitancy Chevron Icon
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis Chevron Icon
Varicocele Chevron Icon
Bladder Diseases Chevron Icon
Bladder Diverticulum Chevron Icon
Congenital Obstruction of Ureteropelvic Junction Chevron Icon
End-Stage Renal Disease Chevron Icon
Erectile Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Gonorrhea Infections Chevron Icon
Hormone Replacement Therapy Chevron Icon
Hypospadias Chevron Icon
Incontinence Chevron Icon
Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Kidney Infection Chevron Icon
Kidney Infection, Acute Chevron Icon
Kidney Infection, Chronic Chevron Icon
Laparoscopic Destruction of Kidney Lesion Chevron Icon
Male Infertility Chevron Icon
Orchitis Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Orchitis
Paraphimosis Chevron Icon
Penile Implants Chevron Icon
Percutaneous Destruction of Kidney Lesion Chevron Icon
Priapism Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Priapism
Prostate Cyst Chevron Icon
Prostate Diseases Chevron Icon
Prostate Procedures Chevron Icon
Prostate Stones Chevron Icon
Restless Leg Syndrome Chevron Icon
Spermatocele Chevron Icon
Testicular Atrophy Chevron Icon
Testicular Cancer Chevron Icon
Undescended Testicles Chevron Icon
Ureteral Stricture or Kinking Chevron Icon
Ureterscopies Chevron Icon
Urethral Stones Chevron Icon
Vaginal and Pelvic Prolapse Chevron Icon
Vesicoureteral Reflux Chevron Icon
Yeast Infections Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Anthem
    • AvMed
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Golden Rule
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • Medical Mutual of Ohio
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • WellCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 56 ratings
    Patient Ratings (56)
    5 Star
    (44)
    4 Star
    (3)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (8)
    Aug 25, 2022
    Left my urologist of 20 years after constantly waiting at least an hour after my appointment time to see the doctor. I started seeing Dr Tsai about 2 months ago. Had three visits and was extremely pleased that each time I was taken into the office right at my appointment time. Then Dr Tsai came in to see me within 5 minutes. I found him very personable, knowledgeable and most importantly he listened to to me as I told him about my concerns. He gave me a prescription that has changed my life. i highly recommend him
    Jerry O — Aug 25, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Harold Tsai, MD
    About Dr. Harold Tsai, MD

    Specialties
    • Urology
    Years of Experience
    • 32 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Chinese
    NPI Number
    • 1003845504
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center
    Residency
    • A Einstein College M Yeshiva University
    Internship
    • Albert Einstein College of Medicine
    Medical Education
    • Rush Medical College Of Rush University Medical Center
    Undergraduate School
    • The University of Chicago
