Dr. Thompson Jr has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Harold Thompson Jr, MD
Overview
Dr. Harold Thompson Jr, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Hermitage, TN. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 14 years of experience, and is board certified in Addiction Medicine. They graduated from MEHARRY MEDICAL COLLEGE.
Please call ahead to schedule an appointment
Locations
- 1 3430 LEBANON PIKE, Hermitage, TN 37076 Directions (615) 878-3423
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
Ratings & Reviews
Very smart, knowledgeable and compassionate
About Dr. Harold Thompson Jr, MD
- Psychiatry
- 14 years of experience
- English
- 1144453382
Education & Certifications
- MEHARRY MEDICAL COLLEGE
- Addiction Medicine and Psychiatry
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Thompson Jr accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Thompson Jr has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Thompson Jr. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Thompson Jr.
