Dr. Harold Sy, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sy is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Harold Sy, MD
Overview
Dr. Harold Sy, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Chicago, IL. They graduated from RUSH UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Advocate Illinois Masonic Medical Center.
Dr. Sy works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Advocate Illinois Masonic Medical Center836 W Wellington Ave, Chicago, IL 60657 Directions (773) 296-8000
-
2
Chicago Eye Institute5086 N Elston Ave, Chicago, IL 60630 Directions (773) 282-2000
Hospital Affiliations
- Advocate Illinois Masonic Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Sy?
About Dr. Harold Sy, MD
- Ophthalmology
- English, Spanish
- 1992730030
Education & Certifications
- RUSH UNIVERSITY
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Sy has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Sy accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Sy has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Sy works at
Dr. Sy has seen patients for Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) and Allergic Conjunctivitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Sy on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Sy speaks Spanish.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Sy. The overall rating for this provider is 1.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sy.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sy, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Sy appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.