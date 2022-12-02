Dr. Harold Stites III, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Stites III is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Harold Stites III, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Harold Stites III, MD is a Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiologist in Cape Girardeau, MO. They specialize in Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiology, has 45 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MISSOURI / COLUMBIA CAMPUS and is affiliated with Saint Francis Medical Center.
Cape Cardiology Group211 Saint Francis Dr Ste 15, Cape Girardeau, MO 63703 DirectionsMonday8:00am - 4:30pmTuesday8:00am - 4:30pmWednesday8:00am - 4:30pmThursday8:00am - 4:30pmFriday8:00am - 4:30pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
- Saint Francis Medical Center
I’m quite impressed with Dr Stites, both by his knowledge/expertise and his genuine, caring attitude. He’s my 6th cardiologist, and already my favorite. He listens AND explains issues extraordinarily well.
About Dr. Harold Stites III, MD
- Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiology
- 45 years of experience
- English
- 1679530463
- UNIVERSITY OF WESTERN ONTARIO
- St Lukes Hosp
- St Lukes Hosp
- UNIVERSITY OF MISSOURI / COLUMBIA CAMPUS
- Cardiovascular Disease and Internal Medicine
Dr. Stites III has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Stites III accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Stites III has seen patients for Pacemaker Insertion or Replacement, Heart Disease, Cardioverter-Defibrillator or Pacemaker Insertion and Removal or Repair, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Stites III on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
34 patients have reviewed Dr. Stites III. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Stites III.
