Dr. Harold Stites III, MD is a Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiologist in Cape Girardeau, MO. They specialize in Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiology, has 45 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MISSOURI / COLUMBIA CAMPUS and is affiliated with Saint Francis Medical Center.



Dr. Stites III works at Cape Cardiology Group in Cape Girardeau, MO. They frequently treat conditions like Pacemaker Insertion or Replacement, Heart Disease, Cardioverter-Defibrillator or Pacemaker Insertion and Removal or Repair along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.