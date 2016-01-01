Dr. Harold Stein, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Stein is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Harold Stein, MD
Dr. Harold Stein, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in Philadelphia, PA. They specialize in Nephrology, has 46 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT BROOKLYN / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Jefferson Abington Hospital and Holy Redeemer Hospital.
Hypertension Nephrology Associates7198 Castor Ave, Philadelphia, PA 19149 Directions
Hypertension and Nephrology Associates735 Fitzwatertown Rd, Willow Grove, PA 19090 Directions
- Jefferson Abington Hospital
- Holy Redeemer Hospital
About Dr. Harold Stein, MD
- Nephrology
- 46 years of experience
- English, Russian
- New Haven Hosp
- Bronx Municipal Hospital Center
- Bronx Municipal Hospital Center
- STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT BROOKLYN / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE
- Internal Medicine and Nephrology
Dr. Stein has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Stein speaks Russian.
