Dr. Harold Springs, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Harold Springs, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Charlotte, NC. They graduated from University of Virginia / Main Campus.
Dr. Springs works at
Locations
Tryon Medical Partners13557 Steelecroft Pkwy Ste 1200, Charlotte, NC 28278 Directions (704) 489-3102
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
My son and I found Dr. Springs to be very informative and friendly. We felt he really took the time to listen to us. In addition, his nurse and office staff could not have been more welcoming. They put my son at ease immediately. I would definitely recommend Dr. Springs to anyone in need of an Endocrinologist!
About Dr. Harold Springs, MD
- Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
- English
Education & Certifications
- Wake Forest University Baptist Medical Center
- University of Virginia / Main Campus
- Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Springs has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Springs accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Springs has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Springs has seen patients for Diabetes With Renal Manifestations, Osteoporosis and Osteopenia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Springs on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
22 patients have reviewed Dr. Springs. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Springs.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Springs, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Springs appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.