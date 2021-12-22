Dr. Sokol has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Harold Sokol, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Harold Sokol, MD is a Pulmonologist in Albany, NY. They specialize in Pulmonary Disease, has 44 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from ALBANY MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Albany Memorial Hospital, Saint Peter's Hospital and Samaritan Hospital - St. Mary's Campus.
Dr. Sokol works at
Locations
-
1
Pulmonary & Critical Care Services5 Palisades Dr Ste 100, Albany, NY 12205 Directions (518) 438-4496
-
2
Pulmonary and Critical Care Services2 New Hampshire Ave, Troy, NY 12180 Directions (518) 272-0331
Hospital Affiliations
- Albany Memorial Hospital
- Saint Peter's Hospital
- Samaritan Hospital - St. Mary's Campus
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
I've had two instances where I needed to see Dr. Sokol, and they were 15 years apart. In the first instance, I'd been referred to him by an allergist who determined that my symptoms of hoarseness, cough and tight chest were not, as my primary care doctor had thought (for 20 years), driven by allergies. Dr. Sokol correctly diagnosed this longstanding and painful problem as acid reflux. That correct diagnosis was a revelation, and proper treatment has brought great relief--for which I am grateful. Recently he's following some "incidental" lung nodules that showed up during a CT scan done for orthopedic reasons. My lungs are also scarred. The nodules are, so far, not growing; a good sign. I speculated that this lung damage was the work of that long-undiagnosed acid reflux, and he agreed that this was likely (and told me not to get Covid). I trust his judgment in monitoring my lung condition and he's been very open to answering any questions I've had about it.
About Dr. Harold Sokol, MD
- Pulmonary Disease
- 44 years of experience
- English
- 1316930894
Education & Certifications
- Albany Med Coll
- Mt Sinai Svc City Hosp
- Metropolitan Hospital Center
- ALBANY MEDICAL COLLEGE
- Internal Medicine and Pulmonary Disease
