Dr. Harold Sokol, MD

Pulmonary Disease
3 (21)
Call for new patient details
44 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Harold Sokol, MD is a Pulmonologist in Albany, NY. They specialize in Pulmonary Disease, has 44 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from ALBANY MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Albany Memorial Hospital, Saint Peter's Hospital and Samaritan Hospital - St. Mary's Campus.

Dr. Sokol works at Pulmonary & Critical Care Srvcs in Albany, NY with other offices in Troy, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Sleep Apnea, Low Blood Oxygen Level and Wheezing along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Pulmonary & Critical Care Services
    5 Palisades Dr Ste 100, Albany, NY 12205 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (518) 438-4496
  2. 2
    Pulmonary and Critical Care Services
    2 New Hampshire Ave, Troy, NY 12180 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (518) 272-0331

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Albany Memorial Hospital
  • Saint Peter's Hospital
  • Samaritan Hospital - St. Mary's Campus

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Sleep Apnea
Low Blood Oxygen Level
Wheezing
Sleep Apnea
Low Blood Oxygen Level
Wheezing

Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Low Blood Oxygen Level Chevron Icon
Wheezing Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Wheezing
Shortness of Breath Chevron Icon
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Rehabilitation Services Chevron Icon
Asbestosis Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Asthma
Bronchiectasis Chevron Icon
Chronic Pulmonary Heart Diseases (incl. Pulmonary Hypertension) Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cough
Interstitial Lung Disease Chevron Icon
Lung Nodule Chevron Icon
Metastatic Respiratory System Cancer Chevron Icon
Pleural Effusion Chevron Icon
Pneumoconiosis and Pneumonopathy Chevron Icon
Pneumonia Chevron Icon
Primary Pulmonary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Embolism Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Respiratory Failure Chevron Icon
Sarcoidosis Chevron Icon
Sleep Study Chevron Icon
Smoking Cessation Counseling Chevron Icon
Acidosis Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Acidosis
Acute Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection Chevron Icon
Alkalosis Chevron Icon
Arterial Blood Gas Test (ABG) Chevron Icon
Bronchiolitis Chevron Icon
Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Bronchopulmonary Aspergillosis Chevron Icon
Bronchoscopy Chevron Icon
Bronchospasm Chevron Icon
Collapsed Lung (Pneumothorax) Chevron Icon
Emphysema Chevron Icon
Influenza (Flu) Chevron Icon
Lung Abscess Chevron Icon
Mycobacterial Lung Infection Chevron Icon
Partial Lung Collapse Chevron Icon
Pneumonitis (Due to Solids or Liquids) Chevron Icon
Respiratory Management Chevron Icon
Rheumatoid Lung Disease Chevron Icon
Swine Flu Chevron Icon
Systemic Sclerosis Chevron Icon
Thoracentesis Chevron Icon
Wegener's Granulomatosis Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Humana

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 21 ratings
    Patient Ratings (21)
    5 Star
    (9)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (9)
    About Dr. Harold Sokol, MD

    Specialties
    • Pulmonary Disease
    Years of Experience
    • 44 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1316930894
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    Residency
    Residency
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • ALBANY MEDICAL COLLEGE
    Board Certifications
    • Internal Medicine and Pulmonary Disease
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Sokol has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Sokol has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Sokol has seen patients for Sleep Apnea, Low Blood Oxygen Level and Wheezing, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Sokol on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    21 patients have reviewed Dr. Sokol. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sokol.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sokol, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Sokol appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

