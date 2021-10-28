Dr. Harold Smith, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Smith is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Harold Smith, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Harold Smith, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in El Paso, TX. They completed their residency with University Of Mississippi Med Center|University of Mississippi Medical Center - Jackson
Dr. Smith works at
Locations
Neurosurgical Specialists Of El Paso - West1700 N Oregon St Ste 710, El Paso, TX 79902 Directions (915) 505-7571
Neurosurgical Specialists of El Paso - East10175 Gateway Blvd W Ste 220, El Paso, TX 79925 Directions (915) 505-7570
Hospital Affiliations
- Del Sol Medical Center
- Las Palmas Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- FirstCare Health Plans
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
I saw Dr. Smith at Del Sol for my appointment and had my surgery there as well. His clinic looks brand new and is clean, fast, and his staff speak Spanish. His office did everything for me to get an MRI at the hospital, which was extremely easy and fast. Surgery team of nurses, doctors and anesthesia were simply amazing. I have never received such great care in my life. The hospital stay felt like a 5-star hotel and the food was even good! Dr. Smith and his team are so kind, he even personally followed up with me after I got discharged. If I could give Dr. Smith AND the Del Sol hospital 10 stars, I would!! Simply Amazing
About Dr. Harold Smith, MD
- Neurosurgery
- English
Education & Certifications
- University Of Mississippi Med Center|University of Mississippi Medical Center - Jackson
- Univ Of Miss|University Of Mississippi Medical Center
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Smith has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Smith accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Smith has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Smith has seen patients for Meningiomas, Hydrocephalus and Subarachnoid Hemorrhage, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Smith on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
34 patients have reviewed Dr. Smith. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Smith.
