Dr. Harold Smith, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in El Paso, TX. They completed their residency with University Of Mississippi Med Center|University of Mississippi Medical Center - Jackson



Dr. Smith works at Neurosurgical Specialists Of El Paso - West in El Paso, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Meningiomas, Hydrocephalus and Subarachnoid Hemorrhage along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.