Dr. Harold Smith, DDS
Overview
Dr. Harold Smith, DDS is a Dental Hygienist in Indianapolis, IN. They graduated from Indiana University School of Dentistry - D.D.S..
Dr. Smith works at
Locations
Dental Sleep Medicine of Indiana5625 Castle Creek Parkway North Dr, Indianapolis, IN 46250 Directions (317) 972-9729Monday7:30am - 1:30pmTuesday10:00am - 6:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFridayClosedSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Medicare
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Smith is highly regarded in the field of dental sleep medicine and has trained dentists across the country in the treatment of obstructive sleep apnea. After a sleep study indicated I had severe apnea that needed to be addressed to safeguard my health, I researched which treatment options were best for me. Dr. Smith stood out as the clear choice. He was able to virtually eliminate my snoring. I've been a patient of his for 6 years. He's caring, attentive and very professional.
About Dr. Harold Smith, DDS
- Dental Hygiene
- English, German
- 1689892820
Education & Certifications
- Fellow - American College of Dentists
- Indiana University School of Dentistry - D.D.S.
