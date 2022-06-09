Overview

Dr. Harold Sirota, DO is a Family Medicine Specialist in Valley Stream, NY. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from NEW YORK INSTITUTE OF TECHNOLOGY / OLD WESTBURY and is affiliated with Mount Sinai South Nassau.



Dr. Sirota works at Champaign Dental Group in Valley Stream, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.