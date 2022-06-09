Dr. Harold Sirota, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sirota is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Harold Sirota, DO
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Harold Sirota, DO is a Family Medicine Specialist in Valley Stream, NY. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from NEW YORK INSTITUTE OF TECHNOLOGY / OLD WESTBURY and is affiliated with Mount Sinai South Nassau.
Dr. Sirota works at
Locations
Summit Health210 E Sunrise Hwy Ste 303, Valley Stream, NY 11581 Directions (516) 568-5850
Hospital Affiliations
- Mount Sinai South Nassau
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
What a relief. I have been a patient of Dr. Sirota for many years and was able to find where he is currently practicing. He continues to deliver the quality care I need. New staff is friendly, professional and the location is brand new. Continue to highly recommend
About Dr. Harold Sirota, DO
- Family Medicine
- 35 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- ACOFP - Fellowship Award
- Peninsula Hospital in Queens, New York
- NEW YORK INSTITUTE OF TECHNOLOGY / OLD WESTBURY
- Hofstra University, Uniondale, Ny
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Sirota has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Sirota accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Sirota has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
Dr. Sirota works at
29 patients have reviewed Dr. Sirota. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sirota.
