Dr. Harold Selzman, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Harold Selzman, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Houston, TX. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 60 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Baylor College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Houston Methodist Hospital.
Surgical Oncology Consultants of Houston Pllc1315 St Joseph Pkwy Ste 1800, Houston, TX 77002 Directions (713) 651-0022
- Houston Methodist Hospital
A Doctor who genuinely cares about his patients, has 50 plus years experience, and takes time to really get to know his patients. In my particular case, Dr. Selzman showed a God-given ability to draw accurate conclusions from some questions he asked and tied in lifestyle and health diagnosis to perfection. I'm thankful I found him and would strongly recommend to ?anyone who has a chance to be seen by him to do so
- Internal Medicine
- 60 years of experience
- English
- Baylor Hosp
- Baylor Affliated Hosp
- Baylor College Of Medicine
- Internal Medicine
