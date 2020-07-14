Dr. Harold Schwarz, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Schwarz is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Harold Schwarz, MD
Overview
Dr. Harold Schwarz, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in West Palm Beach, FL. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 45 years of experience. They graduated from MANILA CENTRAL UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE.
Dr. Schwarz works at
Locations
-
1
Harold Poust Schwarz MD311 11th St, West Palm Beach, FL 33401 Directions (561) 659-7212
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Cigna
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Schwarz?
I went to Dr Schwarz for years back in the 90s when he was in NYC. He was excellent and I was devastated when we lost him to Florida. You Floridians are very fortunate to have him there! Dr Schwarz made a great difference in my life, to this day. I will always be thankful.
About Dr. Harold Schwarz, MD
- Psychiatry
- 45 years of experience
- English
- 1902867484
Education & Certifications
- MANILA CENTRAL UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Schwarz has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Schwarz accepts Cigna and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Schwarz has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Schwarz works at
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Schwarz. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Schwarz.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Schwarz, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Schwarz appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.