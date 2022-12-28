Overview

Dr. H Del Schutte Jr, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Mount Pleasant, SC. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 39 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatrics. They graduated from Loma Linda Univ Sch Of Med and is affiliated with East Cooper Medical Center and Tidelands Georgetown Memorial Hospital.



Dr. Schutte Jr works at Southern Orthopedics & Sports Medicine in Mount Pleasant, SC. They frequently treat conditions like Joint Pain, Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain and Osteoarthritis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.