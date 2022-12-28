Dr. H Del Schutte Jr, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Schutte Jr is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. H Del Schutte Jr, MD
Overview
Dr. H Del Schutte Jr, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Mount Pleasant, SC. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 39 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatrics. They graduated from Loma Linda Univ Sch Of Med and is affiliated with East Cooper Medical Center and Tidelands Georgetown Memorial Hospital.
Locations
Charleston Institute for Advanced Orthopedics851 Leonard Fulghum Dr Ste 101, Mount Pleasant, SC 29464 Directions (843) 971-9350
Orthopaedic Specialists1300 Hospital Dr Ste 150, Mount Pleasant, SC 29464 Directions (843) 971-9350
Hospital Affiliations
- East Cooper Medical Center
- Tidelands Georgetown Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Schutte and team are the best. Pre-op, surgery and post-op are smooth, efficient and delivered with TLC.
About Dr. H Del Schutte Jr, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 39 years of experience
- English
- 1740201805
Education & Certifications
- Tennessee
- Meml Mission Hosp
- Loma Linda Univ Sch Of Med
- Pediatrics
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Schutte Jr has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Schutte Jr accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Schutte Jr has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Schutte Jr has seen patients for Joint Pain, Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain and Osteoarthritis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Schutte Jr on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
226 patients have reviewed Dr. Schutte Jr. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Schutte Jr.
