Overview

Dr. Harold Schock, MD is an Orthopedic Sports Medicine Surgery Specialist in Green Bay, WI. They specialize in Orthopedic Sports Medicine, has 21 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopaedic Sports Medicine. They graduated from University of Michigan Medical School and is affiliated with Aurora Baycare Medical Center.



Dr. Schock works at Aurora Health Care in Green Bay, WI with other offices in Kaukauna, WI, Oconto, WI and Freedom, WI. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.