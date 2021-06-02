Dr. Harold Schock, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Schock is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Harold Schock, MD
Dr. Harold Schock, MD is an Orthopedic Sports Medicine Surgery Specialist in Green Bay, WI. They specialize in Orthopedic Sports Medicine, has 21 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopaedic Sports Medicine. They graduated from University of Michigan Medical School and is affiliated with Aurora Baycare Medical Center.
Aurora BayCare Health Center2253 W Mason St, Green Bay, WI 54303 Directions (920) 288-5555
Orthopedics & Sports Medicine BayCare Clinic-Kaukauna2700 Crooks Ave, Kaukauna, WI 54130 Directions (920) 288-5555
Aurora BayCare Orthopedic & Sports Medicine Centetr1160 Kepler Dr, Green Bay, WI 54311 Directions (920) 288-5555Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Aurora Health Center in Oconto530 Smith Ave, Oconto, WI 54153 Directions (920) 288-5555
Aurora BayCare Health Center in Kaukauna1500 Arbor Way, Freedom, WI 54130 Directions (920) 288-5555
Hospital Affiliations
- Aurora Baycare Medical Center
He's matter-of-fact. I like that. Everything went well in my ACL reconstruction so far. His office staff is great and my surgery went smoothly. That's all I could want.
About Dr. Harold Schock, MD
- Orthopedic Sports Medicine
- 21 years of experience
- English, Arabic, Chinese, French, German, Italian, Korean, Polish, Russian, Spanish, Tagalog and Vietnamese
- 1316143787
- Steadman Hawkins Clinic-Denver
- Loyola University Medical Center
- University of Michigan Medical School
- University of Michigan
- Orthopaedic Sports Medicine and Orthopedic Surgery
