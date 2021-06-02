See All Orthopedic Surgeons in Green Bay, WI
Dr. Harold Schock, MD

Orthopedic Sports Medicine
4.5 (29)
Accepting new patients
21 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Harold Schock, MD is an Orthopedic Sports Medicine Surgery Specialist in Green Bay, WI. They specialize in Orthopedic Sports Medicine, has 21 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopaedic Sports Medicine. They graduated from University of Michigan Medical School and is affiliated with Aurora Baycare Medical Center.

Dr. Schock works at Aurora Health Care in Green Bay, WI with other offices in Kaukauna, WI, Oconto, WI and Freedom, WI. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Aurora BayCare Health Center
    2253 W Mason St, Green Bay, WI 54303 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (920) 288-5555
  2. 2
    Orthopedics & Sports Medicine BayCare Clinic-Kaukauna
    2700 Crooks Ave, Kaukauna, WI 54130 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (920) 288-5555
  3. 3
    Aurora BayCare Orthopedic & Sports Medicine Centetr
    1160 Kepler Dr, Green Bay, WI 54311 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (920) 288-5555
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
  4. 4
    Aurora Health Center in Oconto
    530 Smith Ave, Oconto, WI 54153 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (920) 288-5555
  5. 5
    Aurora BayCare Health Center in Kaukauna
    1500 Arbor Way, Freedom, WI 54130 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (920) 288-5555

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Aurora Baycare Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Ataxia
Achilles Tendinitis
Achilles Tendon Contracture
Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Ataxia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ataxia
Achilles Tendinitis Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendon Contracture Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendon Rupture Chevron Icon
Ankle Fracture Chevron Icon
Ankle Injury Chevron Icon
Ankle Instability Chevron Icon
Ankle Ligament Rupture Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprain Chevron Icon
Anterior Cruciate Ligament (ACL) Injuries Chevron Icon
Arm Injuries Chevron Icon
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Ankle Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Foot Chevron Icon
Arthritis-Related Enthesitis Chevron Icon
Arthrosis Chevron Icon
Bone Cancer Chevron Icon
Broken Collarbone Chevron Icon
Broken Finger Chevron Icon
Broken Leg Chevron Icon
Broken Shoulder Blade Chevron Icon
Bursitis Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bursitis
Calf Muscle Strain Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Cartilage Disorders Chevron Icon
Cartilage Tear Chevron Icon
Chronic Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Colles' Fracture Chevron Icon
Compound Fracture Chevron Icon
Contusion Chevron Icon
Degenerative Diseases Affecting Musculoskeletal System Chevron Icon
Degenerative Joint Disease in the Shoulder Chevron Icon
Dislocated Elbow Chevron Icon
Distal Radius Fracture Chevron Icon
Elbow Bursitis Chevron Icon
Elbow Disorders Chevron Icon
Elbow Injuries Chevron Icon
Elbow Sprain Chevron Icon
Femur Fracture Chevron Icon
Finger Injuries Chevron Icon
Fracture Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Fracture
Fracture Care Chevron Icon
Fractured Lower Leg Chevron Icon
Gout Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Gout
Growth Plate Injuries Chevron Icon
Humerus Fracture Chevron Icon
Injuries Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Injuries
Joint Effusion Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Joint Swelling Chevron Icon
Knee Arthritis Chevron Icon
Knee Injuries Chevron Icon
Knee Ligament Rupture Chevron Icon
Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Knee Sprain Chevron Icon
Knee Tendinitis Chevron Icon
Leg Disorders Chevron Icon
Leg Injury Chevron Icon
Leg Muscle Strain Chevron Icon
Leg Pain Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Leg Pain
Ligament Sprain Chevron Icon
Limb Cramp Chevron Icon
Lupus Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Lupus
Muscle Spasm Chevron Icon
Muscle Weakness Chevron Icon
Musculoskeletal Pain Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Ankle Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Elbow Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Osteosarcoma Chevron Icon
Shoulder Injuries Chevron Icon
Shoulder Resurfacing Chevron Icon
Shoulder Stabilizations Chevron Icon
Simple Fracture Care and Casting Chevron Icon
Sports Medicine Related Procedures Chevron Icon
Toe Injuries Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Centene
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • Molina Healthcare
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • WellPoint

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 29 ratings
    Patient Ratings (29)
    5 Star
    (24)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (4)
    About Dr. Harold Schock, MD

    Specialties
    • Orthopedic Sports Medicine
    Years of Experience
    • 21 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Arabic, Chinese, French, German, Italian, Korean, Polish, Russian, Spanish, Tagalog and Vietnamese
    NPI Number
    • 1316143787
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Steadman Hawkins Clinic-Denver
    Internship
    • Loyola University Medical Center
    Medical Education
    • University of Michigan Medical School
    Undergraduate School
    • University of Michigan
    Board Certifications
    • Orthopaedic Sports Medicine and Orthopedic Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Harold Schock, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Schock is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Schock has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Schock has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Schock speaks Arabic, Chinese, French, German, Italian, Korean, Polish, Russian, Spanish, Tagalog and Vietnamese.

    29 patients have reviewed Dr. Schock. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Schock.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Schock, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Schock appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

