Overview

Dr. Harold Schick, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Merced, CA. They graduated from University Of California, Irvine, College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Mercy Medical Center Merced.



Dr. Schick works at Thomas M. Weed MD Inc. in Merced, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Visual Field Defects, Allergic Conjunctivitis and Stye along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.