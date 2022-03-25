Dr. Harold Rutila, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rutila is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Harold Rutila, MD is an Urology Specialist in Flint, MI. They specialize in Urology, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from CASE WESTERN RESERVE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Ascension Genesys Hospital and Mclaren Flint.
Urological Services1121 W Hill Rd, Flint, MI 48507 Directions (810) 232-8888
Hospital Affiliations
- Ascension Genesys Hospital
- Mclaren Flint
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
- Priority Health
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Rutila did an excellent job with robotic partial nephrectomy. I was so well recovered and released in AM on March 20th. My only complaint is that Dr. did not come out to update my husband post surgery. Other than lacking bedside manner, my BIGGEST COMPLAINT IS ABOUT HIS OFFICE STAFF. Do not expect good treatment when calling to set up an appointment. You will go thru three layers of phone screening before you reach an answering machine for the Doctors scheduler who never calls back the same day. If she calls you back and gets your voicemail, she leaves only a message to call HER back with the tone in her voice that you’re plugging up her day with so much to do. I can’t with these office people. Their lives are their only concern yet they handle VERY SERIOUS MATTERS for patients with life threatening conditions. Patients must decide if they can deal with terrible, insulting, too-busy-for-you office help to get services from a pretty good doctor.
About Dr. Harold Rutila, MD
- Urology
- 31 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- CASE WESTERN RESERVE UNIVERSITY
Dr. Rutila works at
