Dr. Rosen has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Harold Rosen, MD
Overview
Dr. Harold Rosen, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Deerfield Beach, FL. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 45 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from CITY UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / MEDICAL SCHOOL and is affiliated with Broward Health North and Holy Cross Hospital.
Dr. Rosen works at
Locations
Harold H. Rosen, M.d., P.A.1 W Sample Rd Ste 102, Deerfield Beach, FL 33064 Directions (954) 782-2442
Hospital Affiliations
- Broward Health North
- Holy Cross Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I've been going to Dr. Rosen for many years for colonoscopies. He is meticulous and I've never had any unpleasant experiences that I can recall. I trust him and will continue to go to him as long as he's in Practice.
About Dr. Harold Rosen, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 45 years of experience
- English
- 1407882483
Education & Certifications
- CITY UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / MEDICAL SCHOOL
- Gastroenterology and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Rosen accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Rosen has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Rosen has seen patients for Diverticulitis, Intestinal, Diverticulosis, Intestinal and Constipation, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Rosen on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
26 patients have reviewed Dr. Rosen. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rosen.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Rosen, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Rosen appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.