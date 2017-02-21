Overview

Dr. Harold Reubens, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Niagara Falls, NY. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 31 years of experience, and is board certified in Family Practice. They graduated from University At Buffalo State University Of New York School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Mount Saint Mary's Hospital And Health Center, Niagara Falls Memorial Medical Center and Sisters Of Charity Hospital.



Dr. Reubens works at Trinity Medical Primary Care in Niagara Falls, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.