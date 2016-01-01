Dr. Harold Reedy, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Reedy is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Harold Reedy, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Harold Reedy, MD is a Diagnostic Radiology Specialist in Corbin, KY. They specialize in Diagnostic Radiology, has 29 years of experience, and is board certified in Diagnostic Radiology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF KENTUCKY and is affiliated with Baptist Health Corbin.
Locations
Baptist Health Medical Group Radiology1 Trillium Way, Corbin, KY 40701 Directions (606) 523-8542
Hospital Affiliations
- Baptist Health Corbin
- Aetna
- Humana
About Dr. Harold Reedy, MD
- Diagnostic Radiology
- 29 years of experience
- English
- 1760583322
Education & Certifications
- University Of Ky Hospital
- UNIVERSITY OF KENTUCKY
- Diagnostic Radiology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Reedy has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Reedy accepts Aetna and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Reedy has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
