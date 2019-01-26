Dr. Harold Reed, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Reed is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Harold Reed, MD
Overview
Dr. Harold Reed, MD is a Genitourinary Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Stuart, FL. They specialize in Genitourinary Reconstructive Surgery, has 57 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from SUNY UPSTATE MED UNIV and is affiliated with Mount Sinai Medical Center.
Dr. Reed works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Cleveland Clinic Martin North Hospital200 SE Hospital Ave, Stuart, FL 34994 Directions (772) 461-4000
-
2
Lee A Gibstein MD PA1111 Kane Concourse Ste 311, Bay Harbor Islands, FL 33154 Directions (305) 865-2000
Hospital Affiliations
- Mount Sinai Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Reed?
very compassionate and careing
About Dr. Harold Reed, MD
- Genitourinary Reconstructive Surgery
- 57 years of experience
- English
- 1295847457
Education & Certifications
- The American Academy of Cosmetic Surgery
- Mount Sinai Medical Center
- Bellevue Hospital Center
- SUNY UPSTATE MED UNIV
- University of Rochester
- Urology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Reed has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Reed has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Reed works at
22 patients have reviewed Dr. Reed. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Reed.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Reed, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Reed appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.