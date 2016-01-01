Dr. Reed III accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Harold Reed III, MD
Overview
Dr. Harold Reed III, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Foley, AL. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 42 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF SOUTH ALABAMA / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE.
Locations
South Baldwin Childrens Center106 W Myrtle Ave, Foley, AL 36535 Directions (251) 943-5437
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Harold Reed III, MD
- Pediatrics
- 42 years of experience
- English
- 1134162571
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF SOUTH ALABAMA / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE
Dr. Reed III has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Reed III has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Reed III.
