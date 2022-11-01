Dr. Harold Peart, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Peart is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Harold Peart, MD
Dr. Harold Peart, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Los Angeles, CA. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 45 years of experience, and is board certified in Obstetrics & Gynecology. They graduated from Columbia University College Of Physicians And Surgeons and is affiliated with California Hospital Medical Center and Cedars - Sinai Medical Center.
Harold T Peart MD6091 W Pico Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 90035 Directions (323) 935-1178
- California Hospital Medical Center
- Cedars - Sinai Medical Center
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
Respectful, Helpful, Funny, family orientated, firm, has been my doctor for 10 years delivered all my kids, my sisters kids, and some of my friends kids. Hope he doesn't retire soon he is a great black doctor!! Not many of those that I know that are cool or have a great attitude most of them try to rush through the appointment he answers all your questions All of them or at least tries to. The downside is that his office is a little small.
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 45 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- ML King Genl Hosp
- Columbia University College Of Physicians And Surgeons
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
Dr. Peart has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Peart accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Peart has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Peart speaks Spanish.
35 patients have reviewed Dr. Peart. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Peart.
