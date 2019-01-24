Dr. Harold Pearson, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Pearson is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Harold Pearson, MD
Dr. Harold Pearson, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Lake Mary, FL. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 50 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CINCINNATI / MAIN CAMPUS.
East Coast Hospital Inpatient Specialists Plc2500 W Lake Mary Blvd Ste 101, Lake Mary, FL 32746 Directions (800) 966-7410
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Pearson did my son's surgery on his left shoulder and it was a great experience, the staff was so nice, office clean, the doctor drew pictures of what he was doing, I will give him a 5 star.
About Dr. Harold Pearson, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 50 years of experience
- English
- 1649231903
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF CINCINNATI / MAIN CAMPUS
- Orthopedic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Pearson has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Pearson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Pearson. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Pearson.
