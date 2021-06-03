See All Pediatricians in Honolulu, HI
Dr. Harold Bertil Nilsson, MD

Pediatrics
Overview

Dr. Harold Bertil Nilsson, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Honolulu, HI. They graduated from KAROLINSKA INSTITUTE / MEDICAL FACULTY.

Dr. Bertil Nilsson works at HAROND NILSSON, MD, LLC in Honolulu, HI. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Harold Nilsson M.d. LLC
    1441 Kapiolani Blvd Ste 825, Honolulu, HI 96814 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (808) 941-2772

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Chronic Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cough
Dizziness Chevron Icon
Electrocardiogram (EKG) Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Headache
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Migraine
Nausea Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Nausea
Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Speech, Language and Learning Disorders Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Vertigo
Wheezing Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Wheezing
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Jun 03, 2021
    Dr. Nilsson Is an excellent Pediatrician. He has been there for my daughter since she was born. He always provided care in the times of us needing medical attention; always squeezed us in for an appointment. My daughter is off to college now and he is providing us with the medical attention and records necessary in making the college transition smooth. Highly recommend Dr. Harold Nilsson!
    JYamamoto — Jun 03, 2021
    About Dr. Harold Bertil Nilsson, MD

    • Pediatrics
    • English
    • 1174544878
    Education & Certifications

    • KAROLINSKA INSTITUTE / MEDICAL FACULTY
    • Pediatrics
    Frequently Asked Questions

