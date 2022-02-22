Overview

Dr. Harold Neitzschman, MD is an Urology Specialist in Slidell, LA. They specialize in Urology, has 33 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from LOUISIANA STATE UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE IN NEW ORLEANS and is affiliated with Lakeview Regional Medical Center, Ochsner Medical Center - North Shore, Our Lady Of The Angels Hospital and Slidell Memorial Hospital.



Dr. Neitzschman works at Harold R Neitzschman , MD in Slidell, LA. They frequently treat conditions like Enlarged Prostate (BPH), Blood in Urine (Hematuria) and Prostatitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.